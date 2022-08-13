99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
You know about all things named for Paul Bunyan. But have you ever wondered where some of the other things got their names? Who was Ralph Gracie? Do Irvine Avenue and Lake Irving have anything in common? Why did a developer decide to name his street Mag Seven Court?

The Bemidji Pioneer’s Annual Report will answer some of those questions in this special section from the Bemidji Pioneer.

Stories in this special section
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: A family, a movie and a dog
When Dick Gregg was developing property on the west end of Bemidji just south of Division Street, there were two new streets that needed to be named.
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Roger Lehmann Park honors a man who loved nature
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Latin words combined to form ‘Itasca’

Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Ball fields honor pioneer of Bemidji youth baseball
Mark Evenson was a central part of youth baseball in Bemidji before the dedication of the Mark Evenson Memorial Fields that now bear his name.
August 13, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: ‘Mr. Conservation’ lends name to BSU building, forest
Dr. Claude Vivian “Mr. Conservation” Hobson bears the distinction of having two things named after him at Bemidji State University.
August 13, 2022 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: BHS media center honors pioneering Black lawyer
A plaque below a large painting of a man named Charles Scrutchin hangs in the Bemidji High School’s media center, detailing the accomplishments and importance this man played in local history.
August 13, 2022 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Rognlien Park honors young man’s memory
Tucked behind a winding road and a forest of green lies the unofficial “jewel” of the Beltrami County Park system.
August 13, 2022 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Cameron Park honors colorful legacy of zoo overseer and park steward
Peter James Cameron had a variety of contributions to the Bemidji community during his lifetime.
August 13, 2022 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Lavinia is named after a railroad man’s wife
The Lavinia area was established around 1890 after the entry of the first railroad into Bemidji when residents of the Grand Forks, N.D., area decided to develop a summer colony on the lake.
August 13, 2022 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken




Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: The street and the lake are not the same
The names for Lake Irving and Irvine Avenue sound similar enough that those not familiar with their histories might assume they are connected. However, this isn’t the case.
August 13, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Leaders honored at Red Lake’s extended care center
The Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Facility in Red Lake is named after the tribal chair and the state governor in office when it was built, both individuals with influential legacies in politics.
August 13, 2022 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Two men and the new town of Nymore
Nymore is a name heard a lot around the Bemidji area -- what many do not know is how the area got its name.
August 13, 2022 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Elizabeth Stark
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: From a ‘double Decker’ to a ceremony of his own
When Jim Bensen was at the helm of Bemidji State University, he presided over two ceremonies that named campus buildings for former school presidents.
August 13, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: ‘The Chet’ pays homage to an iconic coach
When local sports fans hear that a game is at “The Chet,” chances are they know exactly where to go.
August 13, 2022 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Creamery owner David Park loved to show off his lavish home
The three-story brass railing, imitating a music note along with a dazzling curved staircase extending from the basement to the second floor, was brought into Bemidji on a flatbed truck, hoisted up by a crane and dropped into the place of what is now known as the David Park House.
August 13, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Does the area have some odd street names? Yaubetcha
Between Yaubetcha Lane south of town and Uffda Lane on the north end, the state’s vernacular shines through loud and clear in Bemidji-area street names.
August 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Despite sign thefts, Stoner Avenue prevails
Stoner Avenue has one of Bemidji’s most controversial street signs -- what some may not know is that the street is named after local pioneer Marcus Stoner.
August 13, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: Bemidji elementary school names honor 3 men
A longtime superintendent, a baseball coach and a school board member inspired the names of three elementary schools in the Bemidji Area School District.
August 13, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: World War I casualty Ralph Gracie honored by hometown
Ralph Gracie is not only the name of a small park next to the Bemidji State campus, but the city’s ever-active American Legion Post also bears this namesake. What some may not know however is the brave man they are named after.
August 13, 2022 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Local
WHAT'S IN A NAME: 25 years before Beltrami, a British-Canadian fur trader explored the area
With a slight twist of events, Beltrami County could have been named Thompson County.
August 13, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report


'WHAT'S IN A NAME' IN THE TRADITIONAL FORMAT
Do you enjoy reading special sections in the traditional newspaper format? Check out this digital version of the print layout.