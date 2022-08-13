You know about all things named for Paul Bunyan. But have you ever wondered where some of the other things got their names? Who was Ralph Gracie? Do Irvine Avenue and Lake Irving have anything in common? Why did a developer decide to name his street Mag Seven Court?
The Bemidji Pioneer’s Annual Report will answer some of those questions in this special section from the Bemidji Pioneer.
When Dick Gregg was developing property on the west end of Bemidji just south of Division Street, there were two new streets that needed to be named.
Mark Evenson was a central part of youth baseball in Bemidji before the dedication of the Mark Evenson Memorial Fields that now bear his name.
Dr. Claude Vivian “Mr. Conservation” Hobson bears the distinction of having two things named after him at Bemidji State University.
A plaque below a large painting of a man named Charles Scrutchin hangs in the Bemidji High School’s media center, detailing the accomplishments and importance this man played in local history.
Tucked behind a winding road and a forest of green lies the unofficial “jewel” of the Beltrami County Park system.
Peter James Cameron had a variety of contributions to the Bemidji community during his lifetime.
The Lavinia area was established around 1890 after the entry of the first railroad into Bemidji when residents of the Grand Forks, N.D., area decided to develop a summer colony on the lake.
The names for Lake Irving and Irvine Avenue sound similar enough that those not familiar with their histories might assume they are connected. However, this isn’t the case.
The Jourdain Perpich Extended Care Facility in Red Lake is named after the tribal chair and the state governor in office when it was built, both individuals with influential legacies in politics.
Nymore is a name heard a lot around the Bemidji area -- what many do not know is how the area got its name.
When Jim Bensen was at the helm of Bemidji State University, he presided over two ceremonies that named campus buildings for former school presidents.
When local sports fans hear that a game is at “The Chet,” chances are they know exactly where to go.
The three-story brass railing, imitating a music note along with a dazzling curved staircase extending from the basement to the second floor, was brought into Bemidji on a flatbed truck, hoisted up by a crane and dropped into the place of what is now known as the David Park House.
Between Yaubetcha Lane south of town and Uffda Lane on the north end, the state’s vernacular shines through loud and clear in Bemidji-area street names.
Stoner Avenue has one of Bemidji’s most controversial street signs -- what some may not know is that the street is named after local pioneer Marcus Stoner.
A longtime superintendent, a baseball coach and a school board member inspired the names of three elementary schools in the Bemidji Area School District.
Ralph Gracie is not only the name of a small park next to the Bemidji State campus, but the city’s ever-active American Legion Post also bears this namesake. What some may not know however is the brave man they are named after.
With a slight twist of events, Beltrami County could have been named Thompson County.
