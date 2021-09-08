1. 'This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist'

On March 18, 1990, 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Guards at the museum let two men who were posing as police officers responding to a disturbance call into the building. The thieves tied the guards up and looted the museum.

This Netflix limited series is 4 episodes.

2. 'Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami'

'Cocaine Cowboys' investigates two childhood friends, Augusto 'Willy' Falcon, and Salvador 'Sal' Magluta, in South Florida. The friends went from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami.

Alleged to be the top U.S. distributors for two of Colombia's biggest cartels, they were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s.

This Netflix limited series is 6 episodes.

3. 'The Vow: A NXIVM Story'

The Vow, an NXIVM documentary series follows a number of people involved in the self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years. The Vow is a story of indoctrination and the step-by-step journey of NXIVM members defecting and outing Keith Reniere.

The series takes a deep look at the NXIVM organization, which faces various charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, against its highest members – most notably founder Keith Raniere, who was convicted in June 2019 and is currently awaiting sentencing.

HBO's 'The Vow' Part 1 is 9 episodes. Part 2 is slated for release in 2021 but no official date has been released.

4. 'Murdertown'

With interviews from victims, witnesses and police officers, 'Murdertown' tells the stories of shocking murders in the United Kingdom and examines how they fit the disturbing patterns in particular cities.

Two 10-episode seasons have been released on Amazon Prime.

5. 'The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst'

Robert Durst, the scion of a New York real estate empire, has been a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie. Durst came under suspicion again with the unsolved murder of his confidante, Susan Berman, thought to be a key witness in the investigation into his wife's Kathie's disappearance, as well as the subsequent killing and dismemberment of Durst's neighbor in Galveston, Texas. Durst has consistently maintained his innocence in all of the murders.

Robert Durst, 78, is now on trial for the December 2000 murder of his best friend Susan Berman in Los Angeles. If you want some good background on Durst check out the HBO, Emmy award-winning, 6-part series.