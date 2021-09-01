Here in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota summer is about to wind down.

Why not do some last-minute (virtual) traveling with Dakota Spotlight Podcast. Check out the summer series featuring seven fascinating interviews with podcast producers, each looking for answers and seeking justice in their own corner of the world.

But before you listen to the interviews with these amazing podcast producers. . . here is some insider information just for you. Dakota Spotlight podcast is going international to delve into a story about two potentially connected murders in two different countries. Follow me abroad as we investigate, visit an embassy, and peek at a world where journalists turn up dead and activists get silenced by foreign governments. Stay tuned for this intriguing episode!

We know you will enjoy the interviews with these amazing podcast producers! Now, time to pack my bags as we go international with Dakota Spotlight.

South Africa

In South Africa, Deon Wiggett used a microphone to track down and expose a serial pedophile.

Australia

Reporter Alison Sandy helps a daughter search for a missing school teacher and mother.

Australia

Crime reporter Dan Box looks to find justice for the families of three children who vanished from the same street.

New Mexico, USA

Eric Carter-Landin’s quest to get a conviction in the murder of his baby brother.

Australia

Jamie Pultz, an ex-cop trades his badge for a microphone and combats domestic violence.

Maryland, USA

Erin Reed donates her time and resources for victims’ families

South Africa

Paul McNally of the podcast Volume goes searching for an assassin.



