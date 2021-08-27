Here is a quick round-up of some of our top stories this week

ST. PAUL — Situated among the dense woods of northern Minnesota, Grand Rapids is a small town of about 11,000, most famous for being the birthplace of beloved movie star Judy Garland.

Grand Rapids also was home to one of the most notorious thefts in recent memory — and it happened right where Garland grew up.

In August 2005, a burglar snatched the pair of ruby slippers that Garland wore as Dorothy during the filming of 1939's "The Wizard of Oz."

MITCHELL, S.D. — Alexander Salgado and Maricela Diaz are both in prison for a long time.

Nearly 12 years ago, the pair were arrested and eventually convicted in the killing of Mitchell teen Jasmine Guevara, with Salgado pleading guilty and receiving a life sentence in 2010 and Diaz receiving 80 years in prison for murder at a trial in 2015, concurrent with 50 years for kidnapping in separate trials. She is eligible for parole in 2049.

The sentences were the conclusion to six years of investigation and court proceedings stemming from Guevara’s death which occurred Nov. 10, 2009.

Lisa Jo Schiele wants to find out what happened to the 15-year-old girl named Barbara Louise Cotton who vanished from Williston, N.D. in 1981. And, she wants to find out soon.

MOORHEAD — No doubt Moorhead was rowdy the night of Sept. 6, 1909. Just across the Red River, Fargo’s first-ever Labor Day parade had just wrapped up. Along with parade participants and viewers, there were hundreds of single, young men in town helping with the beginning of harvest.

Many of the people out and about that day, either in the parade or working the fields, spent their evening in one of the many saloons scattered throughout the city. In 1909, Moorhead’s population was about 4,000, but the city was home to a staggering 44 saloons — bolstering the city’s infamous, wild reputation.

David Anthony Feist is the last of three assailants to be getting out of prison for the murders of Wade and Ellen Zick of Zeeland, N.D.

Feist, now 66, is set for release on Feb. 14, 2022, from a medium security federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.