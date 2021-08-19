David Anthony Feist is the last of three assailants to be getting out of prison for the murders of Wade and Ellen Zick of Zeeland, N.D.

Feist and two other men killed the Zicks after a bank robbery on July 11, 1976. In Dakota Spotlight's second season, Zeeland: The untold story of Wade and Ellen Zick, host James Wolner shared the story of the brazen bank robbery and murders in a tiny town nestled in rural North Dakota, just north of the border with South Dakota.

Feist, now 66, is set for release on Feb. 14, 2022, from a medium security federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He has requested to be placed in a halfway house in the Fargo, N.D. area, as early as October 2021. "I figured that it would be my best chance to do good since it was of good size and there is lots of work going on there," said Feist of his desire to go to Fargo in a correspondence with Dakota Spotlight. Feist also indicated that he already has a job lined up.

David Feist was just 22 years old when he committed the crime with his 18-year-old brother Sebastian Feist and one other man, 18-year-old Gregory Huber. Huber got out of prison over 10 years ago and now lives in North Dakota. Sebastian Feist was released from a prison in Texas last year.

The trio were apprehended at the Canadian border a week after the crime and then confessed to kidnapping the Zicks from their home before forcing them to the local branch of the McIntosh County bank where they got their hands on less than $4000. After the heist, the Zicks were taken to a 'gravel pit' north-east of Zeeland and killed.

WATCH - July 1976 - David Feist arrested

WATCH - July 2021 - Zick Memorial, Zeeland

In July of this year a new memorial monument was erected at the location where the Zicks lost their lives. About 100 people gathered to inaugurate the moment and pay their respects to Wade and Ellen Zick. Ellen Zick was born in 1912 near Berlin, N.D. and Wade near Chaffee, N.D. in 1910. To get the full story on the Zicks see: ZEELAND

LEARN - the full story

LISTEN - July 1976 news coverage

Other true Crime podcasts BY JAMES WOLNER



RELATED Podcast homepage | Newsletter | Season 3 videos | Season 2: 1976 Zick murders | jwolner@forumcomm.com

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE TRUE CRIME REPORTING FROM FORUM COMMUNICATIONS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX