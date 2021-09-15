In part two, of Forum Communications popular podcaster James Wolner, journalist and podcaster Tracy Briggs gets in-depth with James about some potential pitfalls of true-crime storytelling.

How do you not sink into a deep depression telling such sad stories and how hard is it to balance the ethics of seeking justice and honoring victims while not exploiting their memory and hurting surviving relatives?

James addresses how much longer he might continue "Dakota Spotlight," tells you about some of his favorite podcasts, and gives some advice to people hoping to start their own podcast.