In 1932, North Dakota’s deputy Prohibition commissioner, John Hagen, knew something was cooking – literally – in a stretch of land between Bismarck and Fargo.

He told The Jamestown Sun, in a story published July 21, 1932, "We knew there was a still some place in this vicinity and have known it for some time. We traced a truckload of sugar from Valley City to Jamestown where it was lost and a truck load of pipe from Fargo to within three miles of Jamestown and it was lost."

LAKE KAMPESKA, S.D. — What good is a monster story if no one knows it?

Just ask the fluke-tailed, rumored sea creature of Lake Kampeska.

"A what?" asked Conda Williams. The longtime proprietor of The Prop, a tavern on the shores of the glacial lake just outside Watertown, talked to this pesky reporter as if he'd asked about vegan cheese curds. "There's no lake monster."

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — On June 26, 2011, Lucia Chilel Perez left Worthington with a family acquaintance to look for a job. Her kids haven't heard from her since.

A Guatemalan immigrant, Lucia had come to the United States to make a better life for herself and her three sons. Minnesota law prevented her from getting a driver's license, so she had to rely on others for transportation around the area. Family members connected Lucia with 33-year-old Bernardino Ramirez Perez, no relation, who agreed to give the soon-to-be 41-year-old Lucia, a ride to different businesses around northwest Iowa so she could find employment.

Eric Carter-Landin has a pleasant voice. That comes in handy when he hosts True Consequences podcast from his home in New Mexico. But his voice is more than just pleasant. What seeps into his thoughtful and carefully chosen words is a strong sense of empathy. Eric Carter-Landin cares about victims.

One such victim was his baby brother Jacob, murdered before his first birthday. Jacob had been left alone with their mother's new boyfriend and within an hour required medical attention. He was airlifted to a hospital but Jacob did not survive. No arrests have ever been made.

Meet April Baumgarten. Baumgarten is a crime and courts reporter for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. She also has an interest in investigative and data reporting. Baumgarten has been a journalist for 10 years. She grew up on a ranch in western North Dakota. Her hobbies include Texas Hold 'Em and playing darts.

Q. Describe an average day in the life of a crime reporter?

A. Throughout the day, I check court records to see if there are criminal and civil complaints filed that we feel would be of public interest. I visit the local courthouses...

