South Africa's assassination industry

This is part of a summer series of podcast interviews by James Wolner of Dakota Spotlight with national and international journalists all using the podcasting medium as a way of telling their stories and seeking justice. Listen on any podcast platform (Apple, Spotify, Stitcher etc) or below.

A troubling phenomenon is growing in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces of South Africa. The presence of paid-for assassins, or "hit-men," and contract killings is on the rise.

LISTEN to Dakota Spotlight's interview with with Paul McNally producer of the podcast Alibi.

According to one study, South Africa's taxi industry nurtures this alarming industry with a recruitment pool where hit-men can be hired. Often the targets are of the traditional sort: politicians, criminals, law-enforcement professionals, royalty.

But in this part of the world, where unemployment is high, you don't need to a politician or judge to be come a target anymore.

The contract killing of a high school principal

Priscilla Mchunu was a 54-year-old teacher and acting principal when she was assassinated in front of her students at Laduma High School in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. But, who would kill an acting principal and why?

That's exactly what Paul McNally, producer of the podcast Alibi, wanted to find out. Season 2 of Alibi is titled Laduma High, and it is a riveting, edge-of-your-seat ride into the very scary world of the assassination industry in South Africa. Dakota Spotlight podcast spoke with McNally from his home to discuss this gripping podcast.

