Eric Carter-Landin has a pleasant voice. That comes in handy when he hosts True Consequences podcast from his home in New Mexico. But his voice is more than just pleasant. What seeps into his thoughtful and carefully chosen words is a strong sense of empathy. Eric Carter-Landin cares about victims.

One such victim was his baby brother Jacob, murdered before his first birthday. Jacob had been left alone with their mother's new boyfriend and within an hour required medical attention. He was airlifted to a hospital but Jacob did not survive. No arrests have ever been made.

Decades later, Eric's family had stopped talking about baby Jacob and the very worst day of their lives. Until two years ago when Carter-Landin realized he could no longer stay silent. Armed with a microphone and an endless arsenal of personal persistence and dedication, Eric now has hope that justice will be served in his brother's murder.

"I think that true crime should be victim-focused . . . provided through the lens of empathy." Eric Carter-Landin, producer of True Consequences Podcast talking about the ethics of true crime podcasts

A popular yet problematic genre

Carter-Landin has plenty to say about the ethics of true crime. In fact, he states outright that he thinks what some content producers are doing in this popular genre is just downright wrong. Romanticizing serial killers is one example he offers of where some true crime producers cross the line. "I think that true crime should be victim-focused and . . . provided through the lens of empathy," he says.

But the intent of a true crime storyteller goes a long way in Carter-Landin's eyes and ears. In fact, he confesses that he has made some mistakes of his own. But it's what we do with those mistakes that Carter-Landin finds most important. "Are you willing to learn, to change your mindset to be better?"