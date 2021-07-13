No justice for Brandy Myers

  • This is the second of six weekly stories by Dakota Spotlight Podcast about mysteries and crimes from around the globe and the people dedicated to finding answers.
    • In 1992, 13-year-old Brandy Myers left her home in Phoenix to walk door-to-door and collect money for a book-a-thon. She never returned home.

    Fast forward to the year 2021. Law enforcement are confident they know who killed Brandy, but Arizona prosecutors have no plans to convict.

    In this week's episode, Dakota Spotlight speaks with victim's rights advocate Erin Reed about her podcast Sipping on Some Crime and missing persons Brandy Myers and Barbara Cotton.

    LISTEN     to Dakota Spotlight's interview with victims advocate Erin Reed of Sipping on Some Crime podcast and the tragic case of missing Brandy Myers.



    Erin Reed, producer of Sipping on Some Crime podcast, donates her free time to advocate for victims and their families. Photo Erin Reed
