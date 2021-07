This is the second of six weekly stories by Dakota Spotlight Podcast about mysteries and crimes from around the globe and the people dedicated to finding answers.

In 1992, 13-year-oldleft her home in Phoenix to walk door-to-door and collect money for a book-a-thon. She never returned home.Fast forward to the year 2021. Law enforcement are confident they know who killed Brandy, but Arizona prosecutors have no plans to convict.In this week's episode,speaks with victim's rights advocateabout her podcast Sipping on Some Crime and missing persons Brandy Myers and Barbara Cotton tointerview with victims advocate Erin Reed ofpodcast and the tragic case of missing