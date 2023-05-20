Let the summer songs begin: Schedules are set for music lovers of all sorts in Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The stages are set for another busy summer of music in Bemidji. From worship pieces to psychedelic rock, there’s something for everyone on the schedule.

It all starts on Wednesday, May 31, when the 36th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series kicks off at St. Mark’s Lutheran. And it will wrap up on Sunday, Sept. 3, with the final Music Under the Pines concert at Lake Bemidji State Park.

In between, at least 40 more performances are planned from Mississippi Music at the Waterfront, the Bemidji Area Community Band and the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra.

In addition, the new master of music education degree program at Bemidji State University will feature a 7:30 p.m. oratorio on July 12 at First Lutheran Church, at which the public will be invited to sing along to Handel’s “Messiah” with a professional orchestra and local choral groups.

The 14-week Church Musicians recital series has been a popular Wednesday lunchtime attraction. A free-will offering will be accepted to support the organization's music scholarship program. The 30-minute concerts start at noon and are followed by a luncheon at each church, with meal prices to be announced.

Music Under the Pines at the state park’s amphitheater is another summertime tradition. The concerts are sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club and the Friends of Lake Bemidji State Park. Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday concerts are at 2 p.m. There is no charge, but a Minnesota State Park permit is required for park entrance.

The seventh season of Mississippi Music at the Waterfront kicks off June 14 with the Lost Walleye Orchestra, a trio playing roots, folk, country and blues music along with a “piscatorial flair.” The free concerts start at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Food and beverage vendors will be on hand. Bring lawn chairs.

Known Only Locally and Friends will round out the Mississippi Music at the Waterfront summer series on Aug. 23 at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Pioneer file photo

The Bemidji Area Community Band will play four concerts this summer, starting with the traditional Father’s Day performance. Scott Guidry and Ryan Webber will each conduct two concerts. They are held at 7 p.m. Sundays on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex, and if weather interferes they move indoors at Bangsberg. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Free-will donations are accepted.

The July 19 concert will have a local connection. Magic Castles, a Minneapolis psychedelic rock band that is just completing a European tour, is led by Jason Edmonds, a 1995 Bemidji High School graduate who grew up in Turtle River.

Rounding out the season on Aug. 23 will be Known Only Locally and Friends, a popular contingent from Bemidji.

Members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra string section rehearse at BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex ahead of its annual Summer Pops concert. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Pops Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at the Bemidji High School Auditorium. This year's concert features concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, whose music features arrangements from Vivaldi to Led Zeppelin; Aerosmith to Wieniawski; and Mozart to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Joining Meyer will be Jean-Pierre Garau, a Nord keyboard artist. Garau performs as a soloist and in various ensembles and is a session musician, composer, adapter, chart preparer, music director and educator.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series

Organist Sarah Carlson will play at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at First Lutheran Church as part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series. Pioneer file photo

The 30-minute concerts start at noon on Wednesdays and are followed by a luncheon at each church, with meal prices to be announced.



May 31: St. Mark’s Musicians at St. Mark’s Lutheran, 2220 Anne St. NW.

June 7: First City Handbell Choir, Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, co-directors; Jennifer L. Johnson, vocalist at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal, 1800 Irvine Ave. NW.

June 14: Maddy Lawrence, organ at Trinity Lutheran, 150 Second St. NE, Laporte.

June 21: Trinity Musicians at Trinity Lutheran, 123 29th St. NE, Bemidji.

June 28: St. Philip’s Musicians at St. Philip’s Catholic, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

July 5: Free Church Musicians at Evangelical Free, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

July 12: First Baptist Musicians at First Baptist, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

July 19: Lois Simonson, piano; Kari Miller, flute; Sanna Gustafson, saxophone; Janet Pederson, violin at Evangelical Covenant, 5405 Highway 2 West.

July 26: Glenn Seibel, euphonium; Wayne Hoff, piano at United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Aug. 2: Abbi Cobb, violin, piano; Emily Mathew, piano at Church of Christ, 692 Mag Seven Court SW.

Aug. 9: Beverly Everett, organ at First Presbyterian, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Aug. 16: New Salem Musicians at New Salem, 7491 Island View Drive NW, Turtle River.

Aug. 23: Wayne Hoff, Carol L Johnson, Piano and Organ recital; Jennifer L. Johnson, vocalist at Aardahl Lutheran, 2920 Van Buren Ave. SE.

Aug. 30: Sarah Carlson, organ at First Lutheran, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Mississippi Music at the Waterfront

Mississippi Music on the Bemidji Waterfront will kick off its first concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, right outside the Tourist Information Center, 300 Bemidji Ave. N. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Concerts are at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.



June 14: Lost Walleye Orchestra.

June 21: Sam Miltich and Charmin Michelle.

July 12: Rich Mattson and the Northstars.

July 19: Magic Castles.

July 26: Colleen Myhre.

Aug. 9: Jillian Rae.

Aug. 16: The Hooten Hollers.

Aug. 23: Known Only Locally and Friends.

Music Under the Pines

Northern Bass Family Band performes a “Music under the Pines” community concert in the amphitheater at Lake Bemidji State Park. The band features Louise Bass on keyboard, Brian Bass on drums and Dan Bass on guitar. Pioneer file photo

Sunday, concerts are at 2 p.m.; Saturday, concerts are at 7 p.m. at the Lake Bemidji State Park Amphitheater. A Minnesota State Park permit is required for park entrance. In case of rain, concerts will be held in the Visitor Center.



Sunday, June 18: Doyle Turner.

Sunday, June 25: Tom and the Toads.

Sunday, July 2: Natalie and Vivi.

Saturday, July 8: Antonio Arce.

Sunday, July 9: Not Your Average Family Band.

Saturday, July 15: Bluebird.

Sunday, July 16: The Fogelsons.

Sunday, July 23: Bemidji Bogtrotters.

Sunday, July 30: Northern Bass.

Saturday, Aug. 5: Dean and Peggy.

Sunday, Aug. 6: Shyanne Kaml.

Saturday, Aug. 12: Lou Samsa.

Sunday, Aug. 13: Sawyer, Eric and Friends.

Sunday, Aug. 20: Lance Benson.

Saturday, Aug. 26: Antonio Arce.

Sunday, Aug. 27: Caleigh.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Donna and Greg Gaston.

Bemidji Area Community Band

Scott Guidry conducts Bemidji Area Community Band members as they rehearse in June 2021 ahead of their first concert of the season. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Concerts are at 7 p.m. on Sundays on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. In case of rain, concerts will move indoors at Bangsberg. Free-will donations will be accepted.

