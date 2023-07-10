‘Young Guns’ shine, win four races at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI – The “Young Guns” took over Bemidji Speedway on Sunday and claimed four of the seven feature wins.

“Young Guns” is a term used in racing describing racers under 20 years old, which included 29 of the 80 cars on Sunday. Kids were also invited on track to meet their favorite drivers and pick up treats and hero cards from the drivers during the intermission.

Next Sunday is “Women of Racing” night, where all the women who race at the Bemidji Speedway will be introduced. All women in the grandstands will receive $10 admission to the races.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Josh Berg won the Pure Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at "Young Guns and Kids" night. Contributed

Brandon Puschinsky and Cam Labelle led the field of Wissota Pure Stocks to the green flag, with Josh Berg from his second row outside position taking the lead following a couple of yellow-flag restarts. Austin Carlson and Deryk Weleski followed Berg up into second and third. A four-car battle developed between Justin Barsness, Weleski, Josh Bitker and Labelle before another caution sent Kade Leeper to the rear for a restart. Berg went on to win the race and complete a clean sweep. Carlson, Leeper, Bitker and Weleski finished in the top five.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Travis Olafson won the Hornet race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at "Young Guns and Kids" night. Contributed

After two unsuccessful attempts at a start and several cars dropping out, the race went green. Brooke Vernlund took an early lead, followed by Dylan Black, Chad Reller, Travis Olafson and Cejay LaValley. Reller moved up to pass Black for second, with Olafson following as Black dropped off the pace. Olafson moved up on the track and into second. Following a restart, Olafson raced inside down the front straight and into the lead. An excellent duel ensued between LaValley and Reller, racing door to door for third, with Cejay LaValley taking it at the line. Olafson picked up the win with Vernlund, LaValley, Reller, and Jayme Gordon in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Ashton Schwinn won the Mini Stovck race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at "Young Guns and Kids" night. Contributed

Fourteen Bemidji Mini Stocks cruised on the track led by Jason Hunter and Ashton Schwinn. Lap one went to Schwinn, with Hunter, Shannon George, Hayden Engen and Conrad Schwinn trailing. The elder Schwinn, Conrad, raced to the top and into third before a caution flag was thrown for a spin by Hunter. The restart had Ashton Schwinn out front, trailed by George, Conrad Schwinn, Cory Nelson and Peyton Emerson. A series of spins and debris cautions slowed the racing before a single-file restart was declared. Kalin Honer started in the fourth row and worked his way up into third following an excellent duel with Cory Nelson. Ashton Schwinn picked up the win with his dad Conrad close behind him. Honer, Engen and Emerson finished in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Joey LaValley, middle, won the Midwest Modified race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at "Young Guns and Kids" night. Contributed

Noah Bitz and Cory Peterson led the Wissota Midwest Mods down the front straight. But heading into the back straightaway was Joey LaValley from his third-row start as he took over the lead. Fellow young gun Brennan Schmidt followed him into second. A fantastic start to the race had the crowd fixed on the action as LaValley danced around the track, mainly using the high-side berm. Behind the two leaders were Bitz, Peterson and Brandon Bahr in the top five. Moving up from his fourth-row starting position was Gary James Nelson racing high and low to make the passes. LaValley’s lead continued to grow with each lap. Schmidt’s lead over the third-place car was about the same as the two former feature winners ran away from the field. In a flag-to-flag feature that took just 4:35, LaValley picked up his second feature win in two weeks. Schmidt, Brandon Bahr, Nelson and Peterson trailed.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Matt Sparby and Brandon Bahr led the Wissota Super Stocks down the front straight and into the first turn. Sparby grabbed the lead, with Bahr, Jack Koranda, Garrett Masurka and Nic Lewis in the top five. Koranda moved up to challenge Bahr for second and inside turns one and two made the pass. The battle between Koranda and Bahr wasn’t over, though, with Bahr once again racing side by side for second with Dalton Carlson on their bumpers. A caution slowed the race and brought the field back together for the restart. Sparby led the pack, with Bahr, Koranda, Carlson and Lewis chasing. Koranda moved up high, and Sparby held the inside. They waged a side-by-side duel. The white flag waved, and Koranda made the winning pass. The young gun picked up his first win at Bemidji Speedway. Sparby, Bahr, Lewis and Carlson filled the top five spots.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

The Wissota Mod Fours were led on track by Jonathon Feda and Ashton Schwinn. In a wild start, five competitors battled down the back straight for the lead, with Feda, Kalin Honer, Ashton Schwinn, Nick McCann and Conrad Schwinn all in the mix. McCann moved up high and dropped back down, looking for the fast lane. The field of Mod Fours spread out around the track, with Feda gaining a three-car-length lead out front over Honer. Feda held his line and picked up his first-ever clean sweep in the Mod Four class. Honer, Ashton Schwinn, McCann, and Conrad Schwinn finished in the top five in a flag-to-flag race.

Wissota Modified Feature

Billy Kendall was on the pole with Skyler Smith to his right. Kendall raced into the lead, with Smith, Jeff Reed, John Farrington and Josh Beaulieu trailing on the super-fast track. Smith raced high and then low to move up side-by-side with Kendall. Reed powered up to join the leaders for a three-car dual out front. Reed looked inside with Kendall holding his line and the lead. On the final lap, Reed and Kendall were side-by-side. With the packed crowd on their feet, Reed surged ahead on the back straight to earn his first win of the season in a tremendous flag-to-flag race. Kendall, Smith, Beaulieu and Lance Schilling rounded out the top five, ending a fantastic night of racing.