GREENBUSH -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team shrugged off the competition with ease on Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks steamrolled through a triangular in Greenbush, topping Frazee 65-12 and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 64-12. The BHS girls also competed, beating out Pembina County North 41-36.

The Bemidji boys were 24-4 individually on the night, which included Nick Strand, Gabe Morin and Dylan Headbird all posting two pins. They improved to a near-spotless 14-1 on the season.

For the girls, Amber Kremper and Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm tallied two wins each for the Jacks. Kremper picked up two pins, while Fredriksen-Holm had a pin and a technical fall.

Bemidji will next host the Rick Lee Invite on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15, at the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks begin their action at 2 p.m. Friday.