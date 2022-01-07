BEMIDJI – Nate Schwinghammer has been through this before.

The Bemidji High School wrestling senior has reached the state tournament three times in his career. He’s been in the program since middle school.

And he wants to make sure his final year ends nowhere else but the state finals at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“I think we can not lose another match this year,” Schwinghammer said. “We only lost to the No. 1 team (St. Michael-Albertville) and it wasn't even a huge margin. So I think we can go undefeated the rest of the year and maybe set a new record.”

Bemidji took another step in that direction on Thursday, crushing Alexandria 66-18 and Brainerd 55-21 back-to-back in a triangular held at the BHS Gymnasium.

So far, that’s largely been business as usual for the Jacks, who now stand at 12-1. The lone loss is the aforementioned defeat to STMA, still the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A.

“I thought everybody looked refreshed,” head coach Rance Bahr said. “Everybody looked relaxed. We were a little bit nervous as coaches. Not sure what we were going to get coming out of the break because we didn't spend a lot of time on the mat during break. We took it for time to rest and relax. Seems to have worked. No one really got tired.”

Schwinghammer didn’t spend too much time relaxing over the break. The senior attended optional practice thrice a week, continuing to ply his trade instead of kicking up his feet.

It certainly helped, especially since Bemidji returned from break by ramping it all the way back up.

“We've been conditioning even harder this week than when we first started,” Schwinghammer said.

As an experienced leader of the team, Schwinghammer implores the younger wrestlers to persevere through the tough workouts. He knows what lies at the end of the tunnel.

“Never quitting in conditioning or live wrestling,” Schwinghammer said of the wisdom he imparts. “Trying to drill my hardest (personally), and whenever they're getting tired, encourage them. Tell them, ‘It's OK. It'll be over soon.’”

By helping his proteges push through the pain, Schwinghammer is helping ensure the Jacks’ season won’t be over anytime soon.

“I think we can place top three in state, maybe even top two,” he said. “Everyone's coming down to weight, and we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

Alexandria and Brainerd experienced quite the reckoning Thursday night. Gabriel Morin, Nick Strand, Gavin Osborn, Lincoln Schmitt, Dane Jorgensen, Thade Osborn, Seth Newby, Barrick Nelson, Schwinghammer and Dylan Headbird all recorded pins in the dominant win over Alex, with Jared Frenzel also winning by forfeit.

Against Brainerd, Ricky Wuori Jr. joined the ranks of the victors with a pin, with Frenzel earning a win by pin as well. Coy Olsen and Logan Willard also picked up their first victories of the day via forfeit.

“I think all the kids made good decisions over break,” Bahr said. “Took care of themselves, and came in ready to go.”

The Lumberjacks will have another opportunity to showcase their form at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River and Frazee in Greenbush.





Bemidji 66, Alexandria 18

106: Gabriel Morin (BEM) over Nolan Fettig, Fall 5:08

113: Nick Strand (BEM) over Logan Timm, Fall 1:26

120: Mason Mcgrane (ALEX) over Noa Halberg, Fall 1:58

126: Gavin Osborn (BEM) over Brenden Bryce, Fall 1:05

132: Lincoln Schmitt (BEM) over Grayson Timm, Fall 4:23

138: Blaze Nelson (ALEX) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Fall 0:38

145: Isaac Saffert (ALEX) over Bo Hofstad, Fall 1:21

152: Dane Jorgensen (BEM) over Kelly Johnson, Fall 3:29

160: Thade Osborn (BEM) over Wyatt Marshall, Fall 2:51

170: Seth Newby (BEM) over Mason Teaser, Fall 0:54

182: Barrick Nelson (BEM) over Gavryn Fernholz, Fall 0:55

195: Jared Frenzel (BEM) by forfeit

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BEM) over Luke Maanum, Fall 1:07

285: Dylan Headbird (BEM) over David Rauscher, Fall 1:35

Bemidji 55, Brainerd 21

106: Gabriel Morin (BEM) over Jaxson Derosier (BRD), Fall 0:40

113: Easton Dircks (BRD) over Nick Strand (BEM), Dec 9-3

120: Brody Castonguay (BEM) by forfeit

126: Gavin Osborn (BEM) over Lukas Lind, MD 14-5

132: Isaiah Germann (BRD) over Lincoln Schmitt, Fall 2:54

138: Ricky Wuori Jr. (BEM) over Elijah Germann, Fall 1:54

145: Isaiah Jillson (BRD) over Bo Hofstad, Fall 3:25

152: Dane Jorgensen (BEM) over Gabe Wagner, Dec 6-5

160: Thade Osborn (BEM) over Brayden Langseth, Fall 3:38

170: Coy Olsen (BEM) by forfeit

182: Logan Willard (BEM) by forfeit

195: Jared Frenzel (BEM) over Ethan Kosloski, Fall 1:17

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BEM) over Titus Thompson, Fall 0:25

285: Dalton Barrett (BRD) over Dylan Headbird, Fall 3:45