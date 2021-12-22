DEER RIVER -- It’s not too uncommon to see a shutout in sports. But in wrestling? Now that’s a rarity.

The Bemidji High School wrestling team did just that on Tuesday, sweeping Deer River 80-0 in a quadrangular in Deer River. The Lumberjacks also defeated United North Central 63-11 and Fosston/Bagley 77-6.

BHS won all 14 matches in the showdown with Deer River. The highest possible score in a dual is 84-0, and Bemidji sure wasn’t far off in the program’s first shutout in recent memory.

Six Lumberjacks also clinched their first varsity wins on Tuesday. Eric Gray, Bo Hofstad, Lincoln Schmitt, Vinny Moran, Noa Halberg and Ty White were all first-time winners as 24 different wrestlers competed on varsity for BHS.

In all, Bemidji wrestled its way to a 39-3 record for a no-doubt-about-it kind of 3-0 night.

Now 10-1 on the season, the Jacks will keep rolling with a St. Cloud Tech triangular starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. In addition to facing Tech, BHS will take on Willmar, the defending Section 8-3A champions, in a rematch of last year’s title match.