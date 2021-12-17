BEMIDJI -- Thade Osborn embraces a leadership style typically described as vocal, but that would be underselling his intensity.

While bellowing full-throated encouragement toward his Bemidji High School wrestling teammates, Osborn dishes out technical advice with such gusto that -- if not for his youthful appearance and Bemidji singlet -- he could be mistaken for an assistant coach.

“I've been in the (wrestling) room for a while, probably five years now,” Osborn said. “And each year, I became a little more involved in watching the upperclassmen before me get the lower weight (wrestlers) going, getting them hyped up before the match, sending them out there to go do their best work. I've been trying to take on a bigger role in that area over the last year and a half.”

His passion derives from a lifetime spent around the sport, nurtured over a decade-plus of being around the mats. He passes it on not only with his performance, but also his showmanship.

“I've been around wrestling since I was 4 years old,” Osborn said. “So I've really grown to love this sport and love the families who have sacrificed to get their kids here. I just want to put on a show and make it worth their while.”

Osborn and his Lumberjacks did just that on Thursday, continuing their hot start to the season by defeating Detroit Lakes 52-17 in a dual meet at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji (5-1) built an early lead with four straight wins to start the dual. Gabriel Morin and Hunter Heim won by decision, while Brody Castonguay pinned DL’s LeRoy LaCrosse 50 seconds into their match. Nick Strand received a win by forfeit.

DL responded with three straight wins to make it close, but the Jacks took over once again down the stretch. Dane Jorgensen got BHS back on track with a win by decision, and Osborn furthered the momentum with a pin at 2:49. Seth Newby then won by decision, with Logan Willard earning a victory by forfeit after Newby.

Barrick Nelson and Nate Schwinghammer closed out their matches with back-to-back pins, while Dylan Headbird capped the dual with a win by major decision.

It was a solid performance for the Bemidji boys, but not the complete showing head coach Rance Bahr has been looking for.

“I think we're definitely moving forward,” Bahr said. “The thing that I'm looking for now is walking away from a match where I'm really impressed, where I'm really feeling good about where we're at. (Tonight) was just kind of a, ‘Yeah, we wrestled well’ night, but nothing remarkable. So I'm waiting for one of those ‘wow’ nights.”

Bahr has lofty goals for this Lumberjacks team, and so do his wrestlers. Osborn, a senior, says he sees a team that could potentially contend for a state title this year, but they have a long way to go.

“We've come out to a nice blazing start, and I think we could win a lot of matches,” Osborn said. “We have a lot of growth to get over, a lot of bumps to get over. But if we can clean those up come section time, I think we're state-finalist material.”

The Jacks definitely did so Thursday, and they’ll have an opportunity to do it again very soon. BHS returns to the mat for a Princeton quadrangular at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, in Princeton.

Bemidji 52, Detroit Lakes 17

106: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Jared Ohm-Mehrer, Dec 8-3

113: Nick Strand (BHS) by forfeit

120: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Beau Somdahl, Fall 0:50

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) over LeRoy LaCrosse, Dec 10-4

132: Cole Weber (DL) over Jarret Page, TF 16-0 4:15

138: Bradly Swiers (DL) over Alec Newby, Injury

145: Tyson Ullyott (DL) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Fall 0:54

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Cade Okeson, Dec 8-2

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Cailen Abraham, Fall 2:49

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Cade Jackson, Dec 4-1

182: Logan Willard (BHS) by forfeit

195: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Connor Zamzo, Fall 0:48

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Jacob Ehnert, Fall 3:00

285: Dylan Headbird (BHS) over Jeffery Moen, MD 8-0