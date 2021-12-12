BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team came out on top of the Paul Bunyan Tournament in Brainerd with 205 team points and three individual winners.

Seth Newby won the 170-pound bracket with a perfect 4-0 run featuring three pins and a major decision. Newby pinned his first-round opponent in 12 seconds, won by fall in 3:22 of the quarterfinals and advanced into the championship with a 14-1 MD. In the finals, Newby defeated Sam Nistler of Eden Valley-Watkins by fall in 1:54.

At 160 pounds, Thade Osborn conquered the bracket with a 3-0 run. After a first-round bye, he won by fall in the quarterfinals and through a 14-1 major decision in the semifinals. In the championship, Osborn defeated Caden Ruhoff of Foley 5-2.

Nate Schwinghammer, who also went 3-0, was the Lumberjacks’ other championship wrestler on the weekend. At 220 pounds, Schwinghammer won by fall in the quarterfinals and snuck through the semis on a 5-4 decision. In the title bout, Schwinghammer was a 9-2 victor over Mound-Westonka’s Sam Dioszeghy.

BHS also had four third-place finishers: Gabe Morin (106 pounds), Nick Strand (113), Coy Olsen (160) and Barrick Nelson (195).

The Bemidji girls also competed, highlighted by Tori Bahr’s first-place run in the 126-pound bracket. Macie Webb came in second in the 152-160 bracket, and Imrie Mistic placed third at 126.

On deck for the Jacks is a home match against Detroit Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the BHS Gymnasium.





Team Results

1-Bemidji 205; 2-Brainerd 165.5; T3-Foley 122; T3-St. Cloud Tech 122; T5-Grand Rapids 120; T5-Little Falls 120; 7-Pierz 118; 8-Sartell-St. Stephen 110; 9-Mound-Westonka 93; 10-Eden Valley-Watkins 89.5; 11-Frazee 87.5; 12-Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 59.5; 13-Staples Motley 40; 14-White Bear Lake 39; 15-Chisago Lakes 7; 16-Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0.