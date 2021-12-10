BEMIDJI -- When the newly formed Bemidji High School girls wrestling team made its program debut on Dec. 2 in the BHS Gymnasium, the Lumberjacks also made state history.

Bemidji defeated Mora 30-16 in what is believed to be the first girls-only wrestling match in Minnesota high school history.

BHS has 13 members on the team: Tori Bahr, Rebecca Bullington, Kylie Donat, Makaya Gotchie, Kiera Hagman, Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm, Jadyn Kelly, Amber Kremper, Allie Lillquist, Imrie Mistic, Misha Montgomery, Elizabeth Oster and Macie Webb.

In May, the Minnesota State High School League voted to sanction a girls wrestling state tournament, beginning in 2021-22. Girls previously could wrestle on the boys’ team, but they will now have a full league of their own.

Mistic was the first Lumberjack to earn a win against the Mustangs. Bahr, Kelly, Donat and Oster all joined her as victors, and all five won by fall. Though not wrestling on the main mat, the girls took center stage as much of the crowd followed their action over the boys competing at the same time.

Bemidji’s schedule is more fluid than solidified at this point as it searches for other girls teams to compete against.