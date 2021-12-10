BEMIDJI -- When the newly formed Bemidji High School girls wrestling team made its program debut on Dec. 2 in the BHS Gymnasium, the Lumberjacks also made state history.

Bemidji defeated Mora 30-16 in what is believed to be the first girls-only wrestling match in Minnesota high school history.

BHS has 13 members on the team: Tori Bahr, Rebecca Bullington, Kylie Donat, Makaya Gotchie, Kiera Hagman, Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm, Jadyn Kelly, Amber Kremper, Allie Lillquist, Imrie Mistic, Misha Montgomery, Elizabeth Oster and Macie Webb.

Bemidji and Mora competed in what is believed to be the first girls-only wrestling match in Minnesota High School history on Dec. 2, 2021, at the BHS Gymnasium. Members of both squads in the front row are, from left, Amber Kremper (Bemidji), Lindsay Sigstad (Mora), Sammie Reller (Mora), Mikayla Rush (Mora) and Kennedy Wagner (Mora). In the second row are Rebecca Bullington (Bemidji), Tori Bahr (Bemidji), Aspen Anderson (Mora), Imrie Mistic (Bemidji) and Kiera Hagman (Bemidji). In the third row are Macie Webb (Bemidji), Lindsey Nosbush (Mora), Elizabeth Oster (Bemidji), Nora Houglum (Mora), Jadyn Kelly (Bemidji), Annabel McGriff (Mora), Allie Lillquist (Bemidji) and Kylie Donat (Bemidji). BHS won the match 30-16. (Contributed)
Bemidji and Mora competed in what is believed to be the first girls-only wrestling match in Minnesota High School history on Dec. 2, 2021, at the BHS Gymnasium. Members of both squads in the front row are, from left, Amber Kremper (Bemidji), Lindsay Sigstad (Mora), Sammie Reller (Mora), Mikayla Rush (Mora) and Kennedy Wagner (Mora). In the second row are Rebecca Bullington (Bemidji), Tori Bahr (Bemidji), Aspen Anderson (Mora), Imrie Mistic (Bemidji) and Kiera Hagman (Bemidji). In the third row are Macie Webb (Bemidji), Lindsey Nosbush (Mora), Elizabeth Oster (Bemidji), Nora Houglum (Mora), Jadyn Kelly (Bemidji), Annabel McGriff (Mora), Allie Lillquist (Bemidji) and Kylie Donat (Bemidji). BHS won the match 30-16. (Contributed)

Bemidji's Imrie Mistic (top) wrestles her opponent in a match against Mora on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the BHS Gymnasium. (Contributed)
Bemidji's Imrie Mistic (top) wrestles her opponent in a match against Mora on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at the BHS Gymnasium. (Contributed)

Newsletter signup for email alerts

In May, the Minnesota State High School League voted to sanction a girls wrestling state tournament, beginning in 2021-22. Girls previously could wrestle on the boys’ team, but they will now have a full league of their own.

Mistic was the first Lumberjack to earn a win against the Mustangs. Bahr, Kelly, Donat and Oster all joined her as victors, and all five won by fall. Though not wrestling on the main mat, the girls took center stage as much of the crowd followed their action over the boys competing at the same time.

Bemidji’s schedule is more fluid than solidified at this point as it searches for other girls teams to compete against.