PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team dominated the day at the Perham Triangular on Tuesday, topping Thief River Falls 52-23 and the host Yellowjackets 55-15.

The match against TRF got off to an electric start, as the first five matches were decided by fall. BHS had the early 24-6 upper hand thanks to pins from Gabriel Morin, Nick Strand, Hunter Heim and Gavin Osborn.

The lead continued to grow from there, which included pins from Dane Jorgensen at 152 pounds and Seth Newby at 170 pounds. Jared Frenzel put a stamp on the match with a heavyweight pin, the Lumberjacks’ seventh of the contest.

Bemidji’s lighter weight classes took care of business against Perham for a smooth-sailing win. The Jacks jumped out to a 43-3 lead against the Yellowjackets before the latter made any sort of dent on the scoreboard.

Bemidji’s run through the match included seven straight BHS wins from 126 pounds to 170 pounds -- good for 32 points -- and Dylan Headbird punctuated the night with a pin in the final eight seconds of the heavyweight bout.

Bemidji returns to the mat with the Brainerd Invite on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday.





Bemidji 52, Thief River Falls 23

106: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Maverick Iverson, Fall 1:07

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Landen Larson, Fall 0:36

120: Noah Jacobson (TRF) over Brody Castonguay, Fall 2:53

126: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Keigan Hermanson, Fall 4:37

132: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Eli Wilebski, Fall 1:47

138: Kale Geiser (TRF) over Alec Newby, Dec 10-4

145: Ricky Wuori Jr. (BHS) by forfeit

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Brady Kasprick, Fall 3:50

160: Griffin Lundeen (TRF) over Thade Osborn, Dec 3-1

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Damon Ferguson, Fall 1:04

182: Damon Ferguson (TRF) over Logan Willard, TF 15-0

195: Carter Engebretson (TRF) over Vinny Moran, Fall 0:56

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Jolson Sargent, MD 10-0

285: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Collin Bruggeman, Fall 1:53





Bemidji 55, Perham 15

106: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Dresden Wegscheid, TF 16-0

113: Nick Strand (BHS) over Micah Balderston, Fall 0:25

120: Chandler Mickelson (PER) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 7-4

126: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Jonathan Ramos, Fall 1:18

132: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Nicholas Peters Dec 9-4

138: Alec Newby (BHS) over Carson Byer, Dec 5-2

145: Ricky Wuori Jr. (BHS) over Kaden Feldt, Fall 1:59

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Logan Guck, TF 17-0

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Blake Lorentz, Dec 10-3

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Braylon Rach, Fall 1:39

182: Brian Ramos (PER) over Logan Willard, Fall 1:46

195: Gordon Enyart (PER) over Vinny Moran, Fall 2:08

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Jaxon Vetsch, Fall 0:58

285: Dylan Headbird (BHS) over Reese Willprecht, Fall 5:52