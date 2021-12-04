The Lumberjacks challenged St. Michael-Albertville, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A, but came up on the short end of things. BHS fell behind 37-0 before ultimately losing 43-27.

Bemidji (2-1) turned it on late in the lineup, piling up four pins in the final six matches.

Thade Osborn (160 pounds), Barrick Nelson (195), Nate Schwinghammer (220) and Dylan Headbird (285) all won by fall for the Jacks, including a first-period pin from Schwinghammer. Seth Newby also picked up a 10-4 decision at 170 pounds.

But the Knights clinched the win before BHS ever got on the board, as the 37-0 margin was a decisive difference that was too much to overcome.

Bemidji is back on the road for a 5 p.m. triangular against Perham and Thief River Falls in Perham.





St. Michael-Albertville 43, Bemidji 27

106: Chase Mills (STMA) over Gabriel Morin, MD 14-3

113: Mason Mills (STMA) over Nick Strand, Dec 10-6

120: Ian Schultz (STMA) over Brody Castonguay, MD 9-0

126: Landon Robideau (STMA) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 2:01

132: Caleb Thoennes (STMA) over Hunter Heim, TF 26-10

138: Jarrett Wadsen (STMA) over Alec Newby, Fall 0:57

145: Eli Davis (STMA) over Ricky Wuori Jr., Fall 2:03

152: Cole Becker (STMA) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 8-6

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Sam Eicher, Fall 3:24

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Jimmy Heil, Dec 10-4

182: Tyson Hentges (STMA) over Logan Willard, Fall 4:25

195: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Kameron Krist, Fall 4:35

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Evan Becker, Fall 0:54

285: Dylan Headbird (BHS) over Logan Torkelson, Fall 4:13