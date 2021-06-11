Several Bemidji youth wrestlers were recognized for their performances in spring tournaments. Pictured in the back row (from left) are Gabe Morin, Alec Newby, Kayden Parson and Nick Strand. In the front row are Isaac Morin, Sam Bieber and Owen Bieber. In the NYWA State Tournament, Sam Bieber was state champion and won the outstanding wrestling award; Owen Bieber won second place; and Newby and Morin each took second. At the USA State Tournament, Strand took first place; Parson finished second; and Morin placed fifth. Strand also took third at the USA Folkstyle National Championships. (Submitted photo)