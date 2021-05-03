BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team held its annual banquet on Sunday and distributed a number of team, conference and state awards.

Seven wrestlers were All-Central Lakes Conference selections: Seth Newby (152 pounds), Darren Roth (160), Hoyt Solum (170), Barrick Nelson (182), Colton Hinrichs (195), Nate Schwinghammer (220) and Caleb Bahr (285). Additionally, Brody Castonguay (106), Gavin Osborn (113), Hunter Heim (120) and Thade Osborn (145) were all-conference honorable mention selections.

BHS was also named an All-State Gold Academic Team with its 3.63 team GPA.

Newby was named the team’s MVP after leading the Lumberjacks with 29 wins and 169 team points.

Nelson was awarded the Most Improved Wrestler award, going from five wins a year ago to 26 wins this winter. Kondos won the Steve Castagna Dedicated Wrestler Award, and the JimBob Graves Most Falls Memorial Award went to Hinrichs thanks to his team-best 22 pins.

Jeff Brooks and Laura VanDyke were recognized with the Suzette Andersen Parent Dedication Award for their willingness to help at events, organize volunteers and more.

A number of wrestlers also received awards for landing among the top five of various program records.

Roth was recognized for his single-season (six) and career (10) technical falls, which respectively rank third and fifth. Bahr was recognized for reaching the top five in single-season falls with 26. Jared Frenzel and Heim were mutually recognized among fastest falls (0:09), just one second shy of the record.

Newby (117 wins) and Hinrichs (103) eclipsed 100 career wins in 2021, as well. The team’s 29 wins also stand as a new program record, the second year in a row that the record has fallen.

Bemidji also named its 2021-22 captains at the banquet: Thade Osborn, Newby and Nelson.