ST. MICHAEL -- Carter Sorenson quite nearly clinched a state championship for Fosston/Bagley on Saturday, setting instead for second place in the Class A Individual State Tournament in St. Michael.

Sorenson’s dreams of a title at 170 pounds ended when he met Seth Goetzinger of Chatfield, who completed an undefeated season with a 7-5 decision win in the championship match.

Nevertheless, Sorenson still stormed through half of the bracket. He knocked off Tate Lange of Holdingford with an 8-1 decision in the opening match. Then Sorenson topped Medford’s Josiah Hedensten with a 10-4 decision in the state semifinals to clinch a top-two finish in his senior season.

At 106 pounds, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena’s Donovan Schmid placed sixth in the state. The freshman lost in the first round by a 4-0 decision against Tommy Elwood of Medford, the third-ranked wrestler in Class A.

Schmid recovered in the consolation bracket, defeating Connor Flan of LPGE-Browerville, the fourth-ranked wrestler at 106, with a 10-3 decision win. Schmid then lost in the fifth-place match to Jack Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa by a 10-4 decision to finish sixth.