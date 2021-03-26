ST. MICHAEL -- Barrick Nelson’s run at a state title came to an end Thursday.

The Bemidji High School sophomore was eliminated from the Class 3A Individual State Wrestling Tournament, falling in the quarterfinals at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Competing at 182 pounds, Nelson was the lone Lumberjack to advance out of last Saturday’s state prelims and qualify for the final eight in his weight class. The sophomore earned All-State honors by virtue of his top-eight finish.

In the state quarterfinals, Nelson faced Little Falls senior Gabe Nagel, who entered the day at 33-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state. Nagel won by pin in 50 seconds.

Shifting to the consolation bracket, Nelson attempted a comeback on Wayzata freshman Dominic Heim, ranked No. 10 in the state with a 33-6 record. Heim held on for a narrow 9-8 decision that ended Nelson’s tournament.

Nagel went on to lose 3-2 in the championship to Waconia’s top-ranked sophomore Max McEnelly for the state title.

Finishing the year with a 24-8 record, Nelson is set to return for his junior season in 2021-22.