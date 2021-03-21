COON RAPIDS -- Barrick Nelson clinched All-State honors and punched his ticket to the next round of the Class 3A Individual State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Wrestling at 182 pounds, the Bemidji High School sophomore was victorious in his true second-place match at the individual state preliminaries held Saturday in Coon Rapids. Competitors from Sections 7-3A and 8-3A were on hand to whittle the field down to the top two in each weight class.

Nelson advanced into the final eight and will continue his pursuit of a state title in the quarterfinals Thursday, March 25, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

“There was a lot of great wrestling here today,” head coach Rance Bahr said. “Kids put forth a very good effort. We won some very tough matches. We’re excited for Barrick and his opportunity to be All-State here next weekend at St. Michael-Albertville.”

The Lumberjack captured wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to begin the day, taking a 3-0 decision over Andover’s Nolan Israelson before pinning Anoka’s Jaden Burandt in 5:45. Gabe Nagel of Little Falls clinched his spot at St. Michael-Albertville by pinning Nelson in 59 seconds. Nelson quickly recovered, pinning Champlin Park’s DJ Miles in just 20 seconds in the true second-place match.

Sophomore Seth Newby and senior Caleb Bahr came close to advancing Saturday.

At 152 pounds, Newby worked his way back from a semifinal defeat to reach the true second-place match, where he fell by a 6-3 decision to Willmar’s Jonas Anez.

In the 285-pound bracket, Bahr overcame a tournament-opening loss and wrestled back to the third-place match, where he fell by pin in 3:29 to Blaine’s Xavier Powers.

Also in the field for the Jacks were sophomore Hunter Heim (113 pounds) and seniors Noah Leffelman (138), Darren Roth (160), Hoyt Solum (170) and Colton Hinrichs (195).

“We didn’t have the opportunity to see a lot of the Section 7 wrestlers this year due to COVID restrictions and travel restrictions, so most of those kids were new to us,” coach Bahr said. “It was very similar to a (normal) state tournament. I would say in some aspects, there were weight classes there that were tougher than the state tournament. Because you have three kids maybe from each section (and) six kids who deserve to place at the state tournament all vying for two spots to get to the final eight.”

For seniors Bahr, Leffelman, Roth, Solum and Hinrichs, Saturday marked the end of their high school wrestling careers. The group helped lead the Lumberjacks to the team section finals and broke a program record for single-season wins with 29.

“I’m really proud of the kids and how they wrestled, not only today, but all season,” coach Bahr said. “They’re a great group of young men, and certainly our seniors will be missed, with their leadership, their positive attitude and what they brought to the wrestling program over the last four years.”

113 pounds: Hunter Heim (12-9)

Quarterfinal - Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) 11-2 won by fall over Hunter Heim (Bemidji) 12-9 (Fall 1:32)

Cons. Round 1 - Hunter Heim (Bemidji) 12-9 won by fall over Garrett Wittek (Anoka) 12-15 (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Semi - Alex Diederich (Sauk Rapids-Rice) 13-4 won by decision over Hunter Heim (Bemidji) 12-9 (Dec 7-2)

138 pounds: Noah Leffelman (9-13)

Quarterfinal - Brendan Howes (Anoka) 22-0 won by fall over Noah Leffelman (Bemidji) 9-13 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Isaiah Jillson (Brainerd) 28-8 won by major decision over Noah Leffelman (Bemidji) 9-13 (MD 10-2)

152 pounds: Seth Newby (27-5)

Quarterfinal - Seth Newby (Bemidji) 27-5 won by decision over Logan Collins (Forest Lake) 14-11 (Dec 9-3)

Semifinal - Demetrius Seals (Coon Rapids) 25-3 won by major decision over Seth Newby (Bemidji) 27-5 (MD 13-4)

Cons. Semi - Seth Newby (Bemidji) 27-5 won by fall over Wyatt Wothe (Cambridge-Isanti) 22-7 (Fall 3:27)

3rd Place Match - Seth Newby (Bemidji) 27-5 won by major decision over Noah Torgerson (Anoka) 20-9 (MD 13-3)

2nd Place Match - Jonas Anez (Willmar) 27-1 won by decision over Seth Newby (Bemidji) 27-5 (Dec 6-3)

160 pounds: Darren Roth (18-6)

Quarterfinal - Darren Roth (Bemidji) 18-6 won by fall over Jordyn Greseth-Clendening (Blaine) 25-11 (Fall 5:16)

Semifinal - Elijah Madimba (Coon Rapids) 22-7 won by decision over Darren Roth (Bemidji) 18-6 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi - Treytin Byers (Cambridge-Isanti) 26-9 won by decision over Darren Roth (Bemidji) 18-6 (Dec 11-4)

170 pounds: Hoyt Solum (20-6)

Quarterfinal - Jacob Whitaker (Anoka) 21-6 won by decision over Hoyt Solum (Bemidji) 20-6 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Bo Flagstad (St Francis) 18-9 won by fall over Hoyt Solum (Bemidji) 20-6 (Fall 5:53)

182 pounds: Barrick Nelson (24-4)

Quarterfinal - Barrick Nelson (Bemidji) 24-4 won by decision over Nolan Israelson (Andover) 12-12 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal - Barrick Nelson (Bemidji) 24-4 won by fall over Jaden Burandt (Anoka) 16-10 (Fall 5:45)

1st Place Match - Gabe Nagel (Little Falls) 30-0 won by fall over Barrick Nelson (Bemidji) 24-4 (Fall 0:59)

2nd Place Match - Barrick Nelson (Bemidji) 24-4 won by fall over Dj Myles (Champlin Park) 27-8 (Fall 0:20)

195 pounds: Colton Hinrichs (25-5)

Quarterfinal - Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) 25-5 won by fall over Josh Surgenor (Andover) 25-4 (Fall 2:28)

Semifinal - Tyler Raway (Forest Lake) 31-1 won by fall over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) 25-5 (Fall 2:34)

Cons. Semi - Andrew Stickley (Cambridge-Isanti) 22-10 won by injury default over Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) 25-5 (Inj. 0:34)

285 pounds: Caleb Bahr (24-9)

Quarterfinal - Xavier Powers (Blaine) 26-10 won by fall over Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) 24-9 (Fall 3:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) 24-9 won by fall over Cole Madsen (Buffalo) 7-12 (Fall 2:41)

Cons. Semi - Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) 24-9 won by decision over Spencer Gustin (Saint Cloud Tech) 12-5 (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match - Xavier Powers (Blaine) 26-10 won by fall over Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) 24-9 (Fall 3:29)