BEMIDJI -- The two-time defending Section 8-3A champions will carry the familiar No. 2 seed back into this year’s edition of the section tournament.

The Bemidji High School wrestling team captured the second seed in the 8-3A field when the bracket was announced on Friday afternoon. The Lumberjacks have won each of the last two section titles as the No. 2 seed.

BHS will host half of the tournament field in its home gym Wednesday, March 10. The Lumberjacks will face No. 7-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen in the first round at 6 p.m., while No. 3 Brainerd/Pillager and No. 6 St. Cloud Tech will meet in the other quarterfinal matchup. The winners will face each other that night in the semifinals.

Top-seeded Willmar will host the other half of the field. The Cardinals will meet either No. 8-seeded Moorhead or No. 9-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice, while No. 4 Buffalo and No. 5 Little Falls round out the field.

The championship match is scheduled for Saturday, March 13, in Sauk Rapids.

Bemidji enters the tournament on a 13-match win streak, capping the regular season with a 27-2 record. The 27 victories ties the program record for most wins in a season.

The Jacks defeated the Sabres 49-18 on Jan. 26 in Bemidji. They finished the regular season 8-1 against section competition, the lone loss coming by a 47-21 margin against Willmar. BHS had previously defeated Willmar 32-24 to split the season series.