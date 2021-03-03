MENAHGA -- Even in a shortened season, the Bemidji High School wrestling team has matched its program record for single-season victories.

The Lumberjacks sailed to a pair of wins Tuesday night in Menahga and improved to 27-2 on the season. The 27 victories match a program record established last season when BHS finished 27-8 en route to a second straight Section 8-3A title. Prior to 2019-20, the previous high for single-season wins was 26 in 2014-15.

The Jacks’ victories of 58-12 over United North Central and 59-12 against Fosston/Bagley extended the team’s win streak to 13 matches.

Bemidji is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, as of the latest Guillotine state poll. Four Lumberjacks are ranked in their respective weight class: Seth Newby (No. 5, 152 pounds), Darren Roth (No. 5, 160), Colton Hinrichs (No. 7, 195) and Nate Schwinghammer (No. 10, 220).

Roth was one of five BHS wrestlers to go 2-0 Tuesday, along with Seth Sisneros, Coy Olsen, Dane Jorgensen and Barrick Nelson. Sisneros won both of his matches via fall on Tuesday.

The Jacks will bring the regular season to a close with a triangular alongside Sauk Rapids-Rice and Sartell-St. Stephen in Sauk Rapids at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Bemidji 58, United North Central 12

106: Nick Strand (BHS) over Zack Davidson, Fall 0:56

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Reid Pinoniemi, MD 13-5

120: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over Zach Hendrickson, Fall 4:52

126: Hunter Skaro (UNC) over JD Kondos, Dec 7-1

132: Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) over Bo Hofstad, Fall 1:58

138: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Dylan Rasmussen, Fall 1:08

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Joel Isaacson, Fall 2:03

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Mason Palmer, TF 18-1 0:00

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Dakota Meech, MD 10-2

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Logan Torma, Fall 1:57

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Shawn Hendrickson, Fall 0:25

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Cooper Hasbargen, Fall 0:44

220: Torrey Carlson (UNC) over Nate Schwinghammer, Dec 3-2

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Marcus Peterson, Dec 7-0

Bemidji 59, Fosston/Bagley 12

106: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Noa Halberg, MD 11-1

113: Aiden Wolfe (FB) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 2-0

120: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over Jakob Rudie, Fall 1:21

126: JD Kondos (BHS) over Domanick Thompson, by forfeit

132: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Zach Thompson, MD 11-2

138: Keegan Senger (FB) over Noah Leffelman, Dec 7-4

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Mason Erickson, by forfeit

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Kaden Sanford, TF 20-5 0:00

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Jayce Thompson, Fall 1:13

170: Carter Sorenson (FB) over Logan Willard, Fall 3:30

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Dane Schoenborn, MD 12-3

195: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Jessie Beckman, Fall 1:42

220: Thomas Paquette (BHS) by forfeit

285: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Alex Hagen, Fall 0:29