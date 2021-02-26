BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team picked up its ninth win in a row Thursday in a 39-27 home win over Brainerd.

The Lumberjacks trailed 27-6 through the first seven bouts before ending the night on a 33-0 run to capture the team’s 23rd victory of the season. Four of the team’s final seven wins arrived via pins from Darren Roth, Hoyt Solum, Seth Newby and Colton Hinrichs.

Bemidji and Brainerd were originally scheduled to take part in a triangular at Rocori on Thursday but that meet was canceled. The Jacks and Warriors instead met in Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks, now 23-2 on the season, will host their final home meet of the regular season at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, when they’ll meet Frazee and Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in a triangular at the BHS Gymnasium.

Bemidji 39, Brainerd 27

106: Easton Dircks (BRD) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 5:03

113: Cade Ostrowski (BRD) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 2-0

120: Isaiah Germann (BRD) over Alec Newby, Fall 2:38

126: Seth Sisneros (BEM) by forfeit

132: Kyle Eschenbacher (BRD) over JD Kondos, Fall 3:23

138: Isaiah Jillson (BRD) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0

145: Gabe Wagner (BRD) over Thade Osborn, UTB 2-2

152: Darren Roth (BEM) over Adam Cox, Fall 0:11

160: Hoyt Solum (BEM) over Gus Wagner, Fall 0:57

170: Seth Newby (BEM) over Jadon Petrie, Fall 1:32

182: Barrick Nelson (BEM) over Shane Carlson, Dec 19-14

195: Colton Hinrichs (BEM) over Ethan Kosloski, Fall 0:33

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BEM) over Forrest Gibson, Dec 3-1

285: Caleb Bahr (BEM) over Cole Larkin, Dec 6-1