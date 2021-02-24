FOSSTON -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team improved to 22-2 on the season with a sweep of Fosston/Bagley and Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie in a triangular Tuesday at Fosston.

The Lumberjacks rolled to a 54-14 win over Fosston/Bagley before edging BHVPP 33-30 to secure the team’s ninth sweep of the season.

The match with BHVPP, ranked No. 5 in Class A, came down to the final bout with the Raiders clinging to a 30-28 advantage in the back-and-forth contest. Caleb Bahr clinched the victory for BHS with a 17-1 technical fall win.

Coy Olsen, Thade Osborn, Barrick Nelson and Bahr each completed a 2-0 day.

The Lumberjacks will next travel to Cold Spring for a triangular with Rocori and Brainerd at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Bemidji 54, Fosston/Bagley 14

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Noa Halberg, Fall 5:07

113: Aiden Wolfe (FB) over Hunter Heim, Dec 4-0

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Jakob Rudie, Fall 1:10

126: JD Kondos (BHS) over Alex Johnson, Fall 0:46

132: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Zach Thompson, Dec 5-3

138: Keegan Senger (FB) over Noah Leffelman, MD 11-1

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Tegan Larson, Fall 3:12

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Kaden Sanford, TF 18-3

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Jayce Thompson, Fall 1:22

170: Carter Sorenson (FB) over Hoyt Solum, MD 23-9

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Dane Schoenborn, MD 12-0

195: Jessie Beckman (FB) over Owen Seitz, Dec 7-3

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Zach Swenson, by forfeit

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Alex Hagen, Fall 1:40

Bemidji 33, Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie 30

106: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Bennet Arceneau, TF 15-0

113: David Revering (BHVP) over Hunter Heim, Dec 5-2

120: Deagen Captain (BHVP) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 4:00

126: Aiden Larson (BHVP) over Alec Newby, Dec 7-5

132: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Reese Thompson, Dec 4-0

138: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Blake Sumstad, MD 14-3

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Justin Koehn, Fall 1:27

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Brock Peterson, Dec 9-8

160: Mason Schroeder (BHVP) over Darren Roth, Fall 4:07

170: Hunter Dean (BHVP) over Seth Newby, Fall 6:28

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Tyler Eggert, Dec 9-7

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Gideon Ervasti, MD 16-6

220: James Grant (BHVP) over Jared Frenzel, Fall 3:27

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Melvin Blummer, TF 17-1