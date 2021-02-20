AITKIN -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team topped Aitkin 60-10 and won by criteria over Detroit Lakes after ending the match deadlocked at 33-33 in a triangular at Aitkin on Friday.

Brody Castonguay, Darren Roth, Seth Newby and Colton Hinrichs each finished 2-0 on the meet for the Lumberjacks.

BHS totaled seven pins in the win over the host Gobblers, and three more against the Lakers.

Following two Bemidji wins by forfeit against DL, Detroit Lakes won five bouts in a row to take a 21-12 lead. The Jacks claimed four of the final seven bouts, including three by pin. BHS won by criteria following the 33-33 tie due to having fewer unsportsmanlike conduct penalties than the Lakers.

Bemidji improved to 20-2 with the wins.

The Lumberjacks will next compete in a triangular against Fosston/Bagley and Bertha-Hewitt at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in Fosston.

Bemidji 60, Aitkin 10

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over John Pelarski, Fall 1:34

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Nathan Trotter, Dec 11-7

120: Marshall Larson (AIT) over Alec Newby, MD 17-5

126: James Erickson (AIT) over JD Kondos, Dec 12-8

132: Kenny Erickson (AIT) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-2

138: Seth Sisneros (BHS) by forfeit

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Hayden Workman, Fall 1:09

152: Seth Newby (BHS) over Jack Grell, Fall 4:22

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Jacob Williams, Fall 4:10

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Joshua Hagestuen, MD 10-1

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Hunter Hills, TF 21-6 0:00

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Zachary Leitinger, Fall 1:49

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Nathan Stifter, Fall 3:11

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Sam Ostrode, Fall 4:00

Bemidji 33, Detroit Lakes 33

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) by forfeit

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) by forfeit

120: Cole Weber (DL) over Alec Newby, Dec 10-7

126: Tyson Ullyott (DL) over JD Kondos, Fall 3:37

132: Bradly Swiers (DL) over Coy Olsen, Dec 4-0

138: Cade Jackson (DL) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 2:27

145: Brody Ullyott (DL) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 2-0

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Clint Andreson, Fall 1:03

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Garett Nelson, Fall 1:35

170: Thad Schlauderaff (DL) over Hoyt Solum, Dec 9-7

182: Blaine Henderson (DL) over Barrick Nelson, MD 14-2

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Henry Lee, Fall 0:52

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Jeffery Moen, Dec 4-1

285: Andreas Barnett (DL) over Caleb Bahr, Fall 1:48