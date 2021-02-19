FERGUS FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team rolled to a triangular sweep over St. Cloud Tech and Fergus Falls on Thursday in Fergus Falls. The Lumberjacks topped the Tigers 49-19 and routed the host Otters 78-7.

Ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, BHS improved to 18-2 on the year with the set of wins.

The Jacks racked up six pins against Tech and nine against Fergus on a dominant night for Bemidji.

BHS will head back on the road for a triangular against Aitkin and Detroit Lakes in Aitkin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19.

Bemidji 49, St. Cloud Tech 19

106: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Grady Doering, Fall 1:01

113: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Jesus Ruiz, Fall 5:22

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Tanner Hugg, MD 11-3

126: Jaxon Kenning (SCT) over JD Kondos, Fall 1:40

132: Mahamat Hissein (SCT) over Coy Olsen, MD 23-9

138: Sam Long (SCT) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 4:29

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Nick Hamak, Dec 9-2

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Aidian Orth, Fall 7:25

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Koda Nelson, Fall 2:06

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Andy Johnson, Dec 7-5

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Cody Brott, Dec 6-4

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Patrick Njoya, Fall 0:44

220: Tucker Hugg (SCT) over Nate Schwinghammer, Dec 1-0

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Patrick Njoya, Fall 5:31

Bemidji 78, Fergus Falls 7

106: Nick Strand (BHS) over Blake Roberts, Fall 1:43

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Kassten Hartwell, Fall 0:12

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Carsten Fronning, Fall 6:12

126: JD Kondos (BHS) by forfeit

132: Coy Olsen (BHS) by forfeit

138: BHS over Jacob Widness, Fall 6:09

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Lance “Joey” Graff, Fall 0:58

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Jonah Sorum, Fall 1:44

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Delvin Roberts, Fall 3:15

170: Kaden Hartwell (FF) over Hoyt Solum, MD 13-5

182: Delvin Roberts (FF) over Owen Seitz, Dec 6-1

195: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Isaac Brunn, Fall 1:11

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Nathan Severtson, Fall 0:09

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) by forfeit