ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team split a set of matches Tuesday night in Alexandria, falling 47-21 to Willmar before picking up a 51-12 win over the host Cardinals. The results moved the Lumberjacks to 14-2 on the season.

The Jacks earned three pins -- by Alec Newby, Hoyt Solum and Barrick Nelson -- in the first match, but they were not enough to overcome Willmar.

BHS bounced back by taking 11 of 14 bouts in a victory over Alexandria. Nelson, Seth Sisneros, Owen Seitz and Jared Frenzel each won by pin.

Solum remains unbeaten at 9-0 on the year. Nelson and Thade Osborn also finished 2-0 on the day Tuesday.

Bemidji, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, will tussle with No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville and Perham in a triangular Friday at the BHS Gymnasium. The first match is set for 5 p.m.





Willmar 47, Bemidji 21

106: Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (WIL) over Brody Castonguay, MD 8-0

113: Conlan Carlson (WIL) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 1:42

120: Sullivan Anez (WIL) over Seth Sisneros, MD 8-0

126: Alec Newby (BHS) over Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, Fall 5:34

132: Steven Cruze (WIL) over Coy Olsen, Dec 7-0

138: Caden Carlson (WIL) over Noah Leffelman, Fall 3:18

145: Braeden Erickson (WIL) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 5-4

152: Jonas Anez (WIL) over Seth Newby, Dec 10-3

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Joe Kallevig, Dec 10-9

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Jacob Leiva, Fall 0:34

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Ramero Trevino, Fall 3:15

195: Kaden Streed (WIL) over Colton Hinrichs, Fall 5:12

220: Mason Swanson (WIL) over Nate Schwinghammer, Fall 1:49

285: Taggert Reynolds (WIL) over Caleb Bahr, Fall 5:16





Bemidji 51, Alexandria 12

106: Mason McGrane (ALX) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 8-7

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Brenden Bryce, MD 15-4

120: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over unknown, Fall 0:59

126: Blaze Nelson (ALX) over JD Kondos, Fall 3:26

132: AJ Sparr (ALX) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0

138: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Cole Vatnsdal, MD 17-7

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Kelly Johnson, MD 14-0

152: Seth Newby (BHS) over Tate Runge, Dec 5-1

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over JP Rodel, Dec 4-3

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Mason Teaser, Dec 6-5

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Gavryn Fernholz, Fall 2:31

195: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 0:27

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Luke Maanum, Fall 0:32

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over David Rauscher, by forfeit