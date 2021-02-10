ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team split a set of matches Tuesday night in Alexandria, falling 47-21 to Willmar before picking up a 51-12 win over the host Cardinals. The results moved the Lumberjacks to 14-2 on the season.
The Jacks earned three pins -- by Alec Newby, Hoyt Solum and Barrick Nelson -- in the first match, but they were not enough to overcome Willmar.
BHS bounced back by taking 11 of 14 bouts in a victory over Alexandria. Nelson, Seth Sisneros, Owen Seitz and Jared Frenzel each won by pin.
Solum remains unbeaten at 9-0 on the year. Nelson and Thade Osborn also finished 2-0 on the day Tuesday.
Bemidji, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, will tussle with No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville and Perham in a triangular Friday at the BHS Gymnasium. The first match is set for 5 p.m.
Willmar 47, Bemidji 21
106: Ivan Ciriaco-Mares (WIL) over Brody Castonguay, MD 8-0
113: Conlan Carlson (WIL) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 1:42
120: Sullivan Anez (WIL) over Seth Sisneros, MD 8-0
126: Alec Newby (BHS) over Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez, Fall 5:34
132: Steven Cruze (WIL) over Coy Olsen, Dec 7-0
138: Caden Carlson (WIL) over Noah Leffelman, Fall 3:18
145: Braeden Erickson (WIL) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 5-4
152: Jonas Anez (WIL) over Seth Newby, Dec 10-3
160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Joe Kallevig, Dec 10-9
170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Jacob Leiva, Fall 0:34
182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Ramero Trevino, Fall 3:15
195: Kaden Streed (WIL) over Colton Hinrichs, Fall 5:12
220: Mason Swanson (WIL) over Nate Schwinghammer, Fall 1:49
285: Taggert Reynolds (WIL) over Caleb Bahr, Fall 5:16
Bemidji 51, Alexandria 12
106: Mason McGrane (ALX) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 8-7
113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Brenden Bryce, MD 15-4
120: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over unknown, Fall 0:59
126: Blaze Nelson (ALX) over JD Kondos, Fall 3:26
132: AJ Sparr (ALX) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0
138: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Cole Vatnsdal, MD 17-7
145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Kelly Johnson, MD 14-0
152: Seth Newby (BHS) over Tate Runge, Dec 5-1
160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over JP Rodel, Dec 4-3
170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Mason Teaser, Dec 6-5
182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Gavryn Fernholz, Fall 2:31
195: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 0:27
220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Luke Maanum, Fall 0:32
285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over David Rauscher, by forfeit