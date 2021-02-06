BEMIDJI -- If you thought back-to-back triangulars would be tough on the Bemidji High School wrestling team -- even coming off a loss -- guess again.

Twenty-four hours removed from a trip to Browerville, the Lumberjacks took down St. Cloud Tech 51-20 and Fergus Falls 67-10 inside the BHS Gymnasium on Friday for their sixth sweep in seven triangulars this year.

“Wrestling two nights in a row, especially after the matches we had Thursday night in Browerville, it can be pretty taxing,” Bemidji head coach Rance Bahr said. “That’s the nice thing about our room. We have a lot of depth -- 45 kids in the room. … That’s a big thing for us, not having just 14, 16 kids in the room. Having that number helps.”

The Jacks proved as much on Friday, assembling two different lineups and still walking out with comfortable victories.

“Tonight, basically, we put together a second varsity squad in that dual against Fergus Falls, rested our main varsity guys and let these guys get an opportunity,” Bahr said. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves last night. I was impressed with how the kids came back tonight, shrugged that off and moved forward.”

Nobody has emulated that mindset better than Hoyt Solum, a senior and the last man standing among Bemidji’s ranks of the undefeated. Solum won by fall in the opener against St. Cloud Tech on Friday, and is now 7-0 on the season, but he was even more so excited about the team-wide success.

“I’m real proud of this team,” Solum said. “We’re really getting out there and getting after it. We plan to keep winning and keep doing our thing.”

A whopping 19 different wrestlers earned wins for BHS on the day, including the lone 2-0 performance form Alex Newby behind a pair of pins at 120 pounds. For the Jacks, 12 others won by fall: Brody Castonguay (106 pounds), Gavin Osborn (113), Dane Jorgensen (145), Seth Newby (160), Solum (170) and Colton Hinrichs in the St. Cloud Tech match; and Gabriel Morin (106), Hunter Heim (113), Logan Willard (170), Nate Schwinghammer (195), Jared Frenzel (220) and Dylan Headbird (285) against Fergus Falls.

“With our new captains, we’re always pushing each other in the wrestling room, motivating each other,” Solum said of fellow seniors Hinrichs, Darren Roth and Caleb Bahr. “We’re always building each other up. Even after defeat, we’re still keeping our heads up.”

And, to add to the motivation, the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday its plans for a state tournament this winter. While that’s the news Bemidji expected to hear eventually, the official word also adds an extra ounce of excitement.

“We’ve had the mindset all along that there’s going to be state tournaments,” coach Bahr said. “That’s what we’ve practiced for and are working for. … It is exciting to hear that they have a plan. We’re hoping that we’ll be able to have that opportunity.”

Based on what he’s seen from his team this season, Solum expects that to be the case come playoff time.

“It’s very exciting and very motivating. Our team knows it, and our head coach knows it,” he said of the state tournament news. “We definitely have the people to do it. And I think we’ll get far.”

BHS will hope to keep rolling, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for a triangular against Alexandria and Willmar in Alex.





Bemidji 51, St. Cloud Tech 20

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Noah Neuman, Fall 1:47

113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Tanner Hugg, Fall 1:17

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Jesus Ruiz, Fall 4:44

126: Jaxon Kenning (SCT) over JD Kondos, TF 18-3

132: Mahamat Hissein (SCT) over Seth Sisneros, TF 20-5

138: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Nick Hamak, 2-1 4OT

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Sam Long, Fall 1:18

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Aiden Orth, Dec 12-5

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Andy Johnson, Fall 0:50

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Logan Lunceford, Fall 1:36

182: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Cody Brott, Dec 10-6

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Patrick Njoya, Fall 0:28

220: Tucker Hugg (SCT) over Jared Frenzel, MD 9-1

285: Spencer Gustin (SCT) over Caleb Bahr, Fall 2:12





Bemidji 67, Fergus Falls 10

106: Gabriel Morin (BHS) over Blake Roberts, Fall 2:59

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Kassten Hartwell, Fall 3:07

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Carsten Fronning, Fall 1:40

126: Seth Sisneros (BHS) by forfeit

132: JD Kondos (BHS) by forfeit

138: Jack Solum (BHS) by forfeit

145: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Jacob Widness, Dec 9-8

152: Sam Sorum (FF) over Rilee Roybal, DQ

160: Owen Lundeen (BHS) over Lucas Oliphant, MD 11-3

170: Logan Willard (BHS) over Delvin Roberts, Fall 3:06

182: Kaden Hartwell (FF) over Barrick Nelson, MD 14-6

195: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Isaac Longoria, Fall 1:22

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Nathan Severtson, Fall 0:49

285: Dylan Headbird (BHS) over Dane Hastings, Fall 0:35