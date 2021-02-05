BROWERVILLE -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end with a hardfought 31-22 loss at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, the top-ranked team in Class A. The Lumberjacks, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, bounced back with a 60-13 victory over Moorhead in their final match of the triangular Thursday in Browerville.

Bemidji’s Brody Castonguay earned a 2-0 win over Connor Flan, the No. 7-ranked wrestler at 106 pounds in Class A.

Colton Hinrichs, ranked No. 5 at 195 pounds in Class 3A, earned a 15-5 major decision win over Bergen Pesta, part of a four-bout win streak that helped the Jacks close the gap against the Wolves.

LPGE-Browerville, winners of the last two Class A state titles, later defeated Moorhead 58-7 to improve to 12-0 on the season.

Bemidji moved to 11-1 for the year by capturing 11 of 14 bouts against the Spuds.

Earning wins for BHS were Class 3A-ranked wrestlers Thade Osborn (No. 7, 145 pounds), Seth Newby (No. 6, 160 pounds), Colton Hinrichs (No. 5, 195 pounds) and Caleb Bahr (No. 4, 285 pounds).

Castonguay and Hoyt Solum also notched victories to finish the day 2-0. Solum (170 pounds) and Barrick Nelson (182 pounds) each remain undefeated on the season.

The Lumberjacks will return home for a triangular against Fergus Falls and St. Cloud Tech at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.





LPGE-Browerville 31, Bemidji 22

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Connor Flan, Dec 2-0

113: Gavin Albers (LBW) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 6:44

120: Mason Bruder (LBW) over Alec Newby, Dec 5-1

126: Braden Thom (LBW) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 5:09

132: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Omar Zamora, Dec 8-6

138: Cael Lorentz (LBW) over Noah Leffelman, Dec 4-1

145: Carter Meiners (LBW) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 12-6

152: Landon Gode (LBW) over Thade Osborn, Dec 7-2

160: Mason Gode (LBW) over Seth Newby, MD 16-7

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Tate Twardowski, Dec 4-1

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Shawn Houdek, Fall 1:30

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Bergen Pesta, MD 15-5

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Joseph Middendorf, Dec 1-0

285: Trey Lancaster (LBW) over Caleb Bahr, Dec 3-1





Bemidji 60, Moorhead 13

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Dane Ellingsberg, Fall 0:12

113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Colton Vallager, Fall 0:26

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Lee Ellingsberg, Dec 2-0

126: Evan Fankhanel (MHD) over JD Kondos, Dec 8-3

132: Arzheen Shahin (MHD) over Coy Olsen, MD 13-4

138: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Will Borud, Fall 0:11

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Ian Mohler, TF 18-1 0:00

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Zach Fankhanel, MD 11-2

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Haakon Peterson, Fall 3:00

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Jack Olstad, Fall 0:28

182: Jack Newcomb (MHD) over Owen Seitz, Fall 0:47

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Ashtan Larry, Fall 0:46

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Jackson Gotta, Fall 2:32

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Jaydon Coley, Fall 4:01