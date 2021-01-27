BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team keeps gathering steam as it improved to 8-0 on the season Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium. The Lumberjacks claimed wins of 52-21 over Sauk Rapids-Rice and 49-18 over Sartell-St. Stephen.

The unbeaten Jacks are ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, as of the Jan. 20 rankings, making them the top-ranked team in Section 8-3A.

Six BHS wrestlers are currently ranked individually in Class 3A: Brody Castonguay (8th, 106 pounds), Thade Osborn (7th, 145 pounds), Darren Roth (4th, 152 pounds), Seth Newby (6th, 160 pounds), Colton Hinrichs (8th, 195 pounds) and Caleb Bahr (5th, 285 pounds). The group combined to go 8-1 across nine bouts on Tuesday.

Finishing the night a perfect 2-0 were Roth, Thade Osborn and Hinrichs.

Nine BHS victories arrived via pins, including two by Hinrichs, and one each for Alec Newby, Seth Newby, Barrick Nelson, Jared Frenzel, Gavin Osborn, Owen Seitz and Nate Schwinghammer, plus a technical fall by Thade Osborn.

Bemidji is next set to return to action for a triangular at Moorhead, where they’ll take on the host Spuds as well as Buffalo at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29.

Bemidji 52, Sauk Rapids-Rice 21

106: Vance Barz (SRR) over Nick Strand, Fall

113: Alex Diederich (SRR) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 3:45

120: Alec Newby (BHS) over Logan Culbertson, Fall 3:41

126: Brayden Ness (SRR) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 5:39

132: JD Kondos (BHS) over Ethan Anderson, Dec 11-6

138: Andrew Wollak (SRR) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0

145: Noah Leffelman (BHS) over Reid Kiffmeyer, MD 14-6

152: Darren Roth (BHS) by forfeit

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) by forfeit

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Matt Krepp, Fall 0:31

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Graham Doherty, Fall 4:56

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Cole Ackerman, Fall 2:44

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Dane Dingmann, Fall 0:31

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Joey Hoeschen, SV-1 3-1

Bemidji 49, Sartell-St. Stephen 18

106: Nick Strand (BHS) by forfeit

113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Zaccory Anderson, Fall 3:52

120: Spencer Johnson (SSS) over Alec Newby, Dec 5-2

126: Dylan Enriquez (SSS) over JD Kondos, Fall 1:11

132: Dutch Nordby (SSS) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 3:55

138: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Ryan Joyce, MD 16-5

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Ashton Lipinski, Dec 13-6

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Avery Kouba, MD 12-3

160: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Dagan LaSart, TF 21-6 3:11

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over William Budge, Dec 4-1

182: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Carter Swenson, Fall 3:23

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Dylan Welle, Fall 0:38

220: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) over Bret Thayer, Fall 0:45

285: Ethan Torgimson (SSS) over Caleb Bahr, Dec 3-2