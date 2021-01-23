WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team continued its hot start to the season with a pair of wins at a triangular in Willmar on Friday evening. The Lumberjacks, now 6-0 on the year, rallied to defeat Willmar 32-24 and then cruised to a 51-22 victory over Alexandria.
Four BHS wrestlers finished the day unbeaten at 2-0: Gavin Osborn, Seth Newby, Colton Hinrichs and Caleb Bahr.
Bemidji is set to return home for a triangular against Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Bemidji 32, Willmar 24
106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Eli Heinen, TF 15-0 0:00
113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Ivan Ciriaco-Mares, Dec 5-2
120: Conlan Carlson (WIL) over Hunter Heim, TF 17-1 0:00
126: Sullivan Anez (WIL) over Alec Newby, Dec 4-0
132: Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) over JD Kondos, Dec 4-0
138: Steven Cruze (WIL) over Coy Olsen, Dec 2-1
145: Caden Carlson (WIL) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 6-4
152: Jonas Anez (WIL) over Thade Osborn, Dec 7-3
160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Braeden Erickson, Dec 4-3
170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Joe Kallevig, Fall 2:39
182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Jacob Leiva, Fall 0:30
195: Kaden Streed (WIL) over Nate Schwinghammer, MD 11-1
220: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Mason Swanson, Fall 5:45
285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Peter Coverdell, Dec 4-0
Bemidji 51, Alexandria 22
106: Mason Mcgrane (ALX) over Brody Castonguay, MD 9-0
113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Hunter Meyers, Fall 0:16
120: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Brenden Bryce, Dec 7-2
126: Blaze Nelson (ALX) over Alec Newby, Fall 0:41
132: AJ Sparr (ALX) over JD Kondos, Fall 5:52
138: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Cole Vatnsdal, Dec 6-4
145: Kelly Johnson (ALX) over Noah Leffelman, Fall 5:40
152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Tate Runge, Dec 3-1
160: Seth Newby (BHS) over JP Rodel, Fall 0:40
170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Mason Teaser, Fall 5:11
182: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 5:27
195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 0:43
220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Luke Maanum, Fall 0:26
285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over David Rauscher, Fall 0:55