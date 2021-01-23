WILLMAR -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team continued its hot start to the season with a pair of wins at a triangular in Willmar on Friday evening. The Lumberjacks, now 6-0 on the year, rallied to defeat Willmar 32-24 and then cruised to a 51-22 victory over Alexandria.

Four BHS wrestlers finished the day unbeaten at 2-0: Gavin Osborn, Seth Newby, Colton Hinrichs and Caleb Bahr.

Bemidji is set to return home for a triangular against Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Bemidji 32, Willmar 24

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Eli Heinen, TF 15-0 0:00

113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Ivan Ciriaco-Mares, Dec 5-2

120: Conlan Carlson (WIL) over Hunter Heim, TF 17-1 0:00

126: Sullivan Anez (WIL) over Alec Newby, Dec 4-0

132: Jorge Zelaya-Velasquez (WIL) over JD Kondos, Dec 4-0

138: Steven Cruze (WIL) over Coy Olsen, Dec 2-1

145: Caden Carlson (WIL) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 6-4

152: Jonas Anez (WIL) over Thade Osborn, Dec 7-3

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Braeden Erickson, Dec 4-3

170: Seth Newby (BHS) over Joe Kallevig, Fall 2:39

182: Barrick Nelson (BHS) over Jacob Leiva, Fall 0:30

195: Kaden Streed (WIL) over Nate Schwinghammer, MD 11-1

220: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Mason Swanson, Fall 5:45

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Peter Coverdell, Dec 4-0

Bemidji 51, Alexandria 22

106: Mason Mcgrane (ALX) over Brody Castonguay, MD 9-0

113: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Hunter Meyers, Fall 0:16

120: Hunter Heim (BHS) over Brenden Bryce, Dec 7-2

126: Blaze Nelson (ALX) over Alec Newby, Fall 0:41

132: AJ Sparr (ALX) over JD Kondos, Fall 5:52

138: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Cole Vatnsdal, Dec 6-4

145: Kelly Johnson (ALX) over Noah Leffelman, Fall 5:40

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Tate Runge, Dec 3-1

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over JP Rodel, Fall 0:40

170: Hoyt Solum (BHS) over Mason Teaser, Fall 5:11

182: Owen Seitz (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 5:27

195: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Jackson Saffert, Fall 0:43

220: Jared Frenzel (BHS) over Luke Maanum, Fall 0:26

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over David Rauscher, Fall 0:55