Seth Newby

Sophomore, wrestling

Seth Newby stepped up to the challenge right when Bemidji needed him. Class 3A’s No. 5-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds put an end to a monumental Thief River Falls run on Friday night, as halted 21 straight points from the Prowlers with a late third-period pin at 170 pounds. Newby also won a 12-6 decision at 160 pounds against Perham and was one of four Lumberjacks to finish the triangular 2-0. BHS defeated TRF 42-27 and Perham 48-19 to sweep a talented field in the season opener.