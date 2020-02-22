Sorenson went 3-0 on Saturday to place third at 152 pounds during Saturday’s Class A individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Sorenson opened his day with a 10-0 major decision over Andy Dostal of Badger/Greenbush-Middle River. Sorenson advanced to the third-place match due to an injury sustained by Zack Holtz of Kimball, and Sorenson proved he belonged with a 10-7 decision over Tallin Johnson of St. James to finish off his season.