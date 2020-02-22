The Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestler walked out of the Class A individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul with a 126-pound championship.

Jannsen completed a 40-0 campaign, first with a 10-4 decision win in the semifinals against Kimball’s Gavin Winter. Then matched with Maple River’s Trevor Pearson in the championship, Janssen proved why he’s ranked No. 1 in the state by steamrolling his way to a 10-1 major decision.

Mason Smid emulated Janssen’s success on Saturday with a 3-0 day to place third at 182 pounds. Smid picked up pins over Gideon Ervasti of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie and Thomas Dineen of Benson to reach the third place match. Then facing Frazee’s Brett Graham, Smid picked up the 8-6 win to go out on a high note.