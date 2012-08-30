ST. PAUL -- Fosston-Bagley junior Carter Sorenson won his opening match at the Class A individual state wrestling tournament inside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, and he remains in contention for third place in the 152-pound bracket.

Sorenson topped Ted Stacey of Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville by an 8-4 decision in the opening round before falling 7-3 to St. James Area’s Tallin Johnson in the quarterfinals. Sorenson bounced back with a 5-0 decision over Trenten Juelson of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena in his consolation opener.

Also hitting the mat for Fosston-Bagley at 170 pounds, Dane Schoenborn fell by a 10-0 major decision to Ashton Hanan of Kimball in the first round for a season-ending defeat.