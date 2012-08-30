ST. PAUL -- Trevor Janssen of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena lived up to his Class A No. 1 state ranking at the individual state tournament inside the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday.

The senior won both his 126-pound matches to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. First, Janssen picked up a second-period pin against Ottertail Central’s Brien Poser, and then Janssen took a 10-2 major decision against Minneota’s Zack Fier.

Mason Smid also won in the first round with a 6-4 decision over Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Gabe Tupper. Smid fell by a 4-0 decision to Nathan Trio of Maple River in the quarterfinals but rebounded with a 4-2 decision over Caleb Pesta in the consolation opener.

Also in action for the Bears, Eli Sharbono (113 pounds), Christian Pater (132) and Trenten Juelson (152) all fell victim to 0-2 days and saw their seasons come to a close.

For Janssen and Smid, however, action resumes at the Xcel Energy Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.