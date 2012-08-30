The Bemidji High School heavyweight wrestler went 2-0 on Friday to open up the Class 3A individual state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, advancing to the state semifinals.

“We’re excited about it,” BHS head coach Rance Bahr said. “I think Chase has a positive attitude and believes that he can get into the finals, and we’ll see what happens on Saturday night.”

Smith, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A at 285 pounds, won his opener against Eastview’s Kellen Stewart with a 3-1 decision. All three of Smith’s points came in the second period thanks to an escape and a takedown.

Then facing Minneapolis Washburn’s Vincent Gladbach in the quarterfinals, Smith raced ahead 7-0 before ending things early with a pin in 2:37.

Smith will face third-ranked Bennett Weber of Waconia in the state semis. Though the Lumberjacks and Wildcats met in Thursday’s state team tournament, the two didn’t meet at heavyweight. In the regular season, however, Chase won a 3-2 decision over Weber during the Rick Lee Duals on Jan. 10 at BHS.

“It’s someone we’re familiar with,” Bahr said, “but it’s obviously going to be a very good, competitive match.”

In the other 285-pound semifinal, top-ranked Gavin Layton of Coon Rapids will face Aaron Voigt of St. Cloud Tech.

Darren Roth is also still alive for Bemidji. Roth lost his opening-round match at 152 to Stillwater’s Hunter Lyden, but in the wrestlebacks, Roth upended Dalan Jones of Coon Rapids with a 15-5 major decision to join Smith for Saturday’s action.

“They both wrestled very hard, were very aggressive and kept moving forward,” Bahr said. “They stayed focused even when things weren’t quite going their way, and they had a great day.

“Down here, little things turn into big things. One point is often the difference in matches, so they had basically a flawless day and were able to keep moving forward. We’re excited for both of them, and hopefully we can get both to place.”

Four other Jacks saw their season come to a close on Friday. Thade Osborn (145 pounds) won his first-round match with a 3-1 sudden victory over Rogers’ Wil Yasseri before losing an 11-4 decision to Bryce Dagel of Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals. Osborn then dropped out by losing a 6-0 decision against Grant Woodruff of St. Francis in the consolation opener.

Seth Newby (138 pounds), Colton Hinrichs (160) and Clay Olsen (182) all lost in the first round. Olsen had the lone wrestleback opportunity among the three, but he suffered a second defeat by decision.

“They got down here, got the experience of being down at the state tournament,” Bahr said. “They had some very good moments, and they had some setbacks. Hopefully they can take a look at where they finished up and reassess their goals for the next year, for those who will be back. Hopefully they can make that step next season.”

Action resumes at the Xcel Energy Center at 9 a.m. Saturday. Roth will wrestle in the consolation quarterfinals around 10 a.m., while Smith will take to the mat around noon.