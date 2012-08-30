ST. PAUL — Detroit Lakes advanced to the championship semifinals for the first time in school history and assured a program-best finish at the Minnesota Class 2A state wrestling tournament Thursday, Feb. 27, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The No. 5-seeded Lakers trailed 13-4 after the first five matches against No. 4 Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield. Carsen Wold had the lone victory early, a 9-1 major decision over Devin Steinhaus at 120 pounds.

Despite the slow start on the scoreboard, Laker head coach Rob Ullyott was happy with what he saw on the mat.

“Bryant Hazelton got us going by staying in that match,” said Ullyott.

DL has not opened with a ton of points at 106-pounds this season, but Hazelton led 6-4 after two periods before dropping a tough 9-7 decision to Andrew Joedeman.

“That’s another level of wrestling that he went to there and did a great job,” Ullyott said. “Tyson battled in there against a tough kid at 113, but then at 120-pounds Carsen Wold got us a big win.”

The Chargers were expecting points with two of their best wrestlers at 126 and 132 in the Simes brothers, Eddie and Jerry.

DL’s Cade Jackson was defeated by Eddie in a major decision. Senior co-captain Blake Weber had a battle on his hands with Jerry Simes that ended in a tight 3-2 Simes decision and the nine-point lead 13-4.

“When you battle their horses and keep it close, it can take the wind out of their sails a little bit,” Coach Ullyott said. “They’re looking for bonus points in those matches.”

Bradly Swiers picked up the first of seven Detroit Lakes pins in the final nine matches to turn the deficit around and the Lakers doubled up the Chargers in a 46-23 final.

Swiers and Brody Ullyott recorded first period pins at 138 pounds and 145 to take the lead 16-13 after Ullyott’s fall over Brandon Hackbarth.

Garett Nelson made it three pins in a row with a second period stick of Axel Stenberg at 2:17 for a 22-13 lead.

DCL’s Jude Link pinned Lee Omdahl in the third period after a strong effort by the Laker senior to pull the Chargers within four points but Blaine Henderson took those six points right back in 55 seconds taking out DCL’s 170-pounder Bryce Penk.

Nolan Mann got a loud ovation from the Laker faithful as he extended the lead to 34-19 after pinning Hayden Hoernemann midway through the second period.

The Chargers moved Hoernemann away from Henderson looking for points against Mann to no avail.

“Nolan drills those headlocks in the room and he was able to hook one up here,” said Ullyott. “What he did so great was when he hit the mat and posted out and didn’t get rolled through.”

Mann’s victory was a big highlight of the match for a kid that came to state with a 20-17 season record.

The Chargers Beau Nelson kept DCL alive with a major decision over Andrew Annette at 195-pounds, but DL’s heavies senior co-captain Jordan Skadsem and heavyweight Andreas Barnett put the match away with back-to-back wins by fall.

“I really believe that’s one of the matches we’ve wrestled as a team right there,” said Ullyott. “Great effort by the whole team.”

Lakers to vie for third place

No. 1 Simley made quick work of the Lakers in the semifinals advancing to the title match 55-14.

“Simley, they’re just so much better, that’s all I can say,” said Ullyott. “They’re just that kind of team, ranked in the nation. I thought our guys went out and did their best.”

The Lakers picked up three victories.

Cade Okeson (120) defeated Kaiden Schrandt 6-4. Weber (132) won by technical fall over James Diaz Lopez 19-3 and Barnett picked up his second pin of the day over Chris Celis early in the third period at 4:15.

Detroit Lakes has never finished better than sixth in its prior two state appearances.

The Lakers will face Foley in the 5 p.m. match. The Fairmont-Martin County Ref Bulls sealed a victory over Foley after the 195-pound match. The Falcons earned pins at 220 and 285 to tighten up the final score 32-30.

Minnesota State Wrestling tournament, Thursday, Feb. 27, St. Paul

Class AA quarterfinals:

Detroit Lakes 46, Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 23.

106 Andrew Joedeman (D-C-L) over Bryant Hazelton (DL) Dec 9-7

113 Victor Franco (D-C-L) over Tyson Ullyott (DL) Dec 16-12

120 Carsen Wold (DL) over Devin Steinhaus (D-C-L) Maj 9-0

126 Eddie Simes (D-C-L) over Cade Jackson (DL) Maj 9-1

132 Jerry Simes (D-C-L) over Blake Weber (DL) Dec 3-2

138 Bradly Swiers (DL) over Shelby Fischer Lund (D-C-L) Fall 1:11

145 Brody Ullyott (DL) over Brandon Hackbarth (D-C-L) Fall 1:07

152 Garett Nelson (DL) over Axel Stenberg (D-C-L) Fall 2:17

160 Jude Link (D-C-L) over Lee Omdahl (DL) Fall 4:43

170 Blaine Henderson (DL) over Bryce Penk (D-C-L) Fall 0:55

182 Nolan Mann (DL) over Hayden Hoernemann (D-C-L) Fall 2:57

195 Beau Nelson (D-C-L) over Andrew Annette (DL) Maj 14-5

220 Jordan Skadsem (DL) over Jackson Martin (D-C-L) Fall 5:15

285 Andreas Barnett (DL) over Brendan Rokala (D-C-L) Fall 4:48





Class AA semifinals:

Simley 55, Detroit Lakes 14

106 Peyton Spychalla (Simley) over Riley Schoenberger (DL) Fall 2:34\u0009

113 Reid Nelson (Simley) over Tyson Ullyott (DL) Fall 4:32

120 Cade Okeson (DL) over Kaiden Schrandt (Simley) Dec 6-4

126 Chase DeBlaere (Simley) over Carsen Wold (DL) Fall 2:41

132 Blake Weber (DL) over James Diaz Lopez (Simley) TF 19-3

138 Cael Berg (Simley) over Brody Ullyott (DL) Dec 8-3

145 Ryan Sokol (Simley) over Clint Andresen (DL) Fall 0:14

152 Travis Dohmen (Simley) over Thad Schlauderaff (DL) Dec 11-7

160 Nolan Wanzek (Simley) over Lee Omdahl (DL) Fall 1:38

170 Gavin Nelson (Simley) over Blaine Henderson (DL) Dec 10-4

182 Landan Duval (Simley) over Nolan Mann (DL) Fall 1:05

195 Quayin Short (Simley) over Henry Lee (DL) Fall 1:09

220 Bennett Tabor (Simley) over Jordan Skadsem (DL) Maj. 12-1

285 Andreas Barnett (DL) over Chris Celis (Simley) Fall 4:15