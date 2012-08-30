RUSH CITY -- Five members of the Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena wrestling team took home first place in their respective weight classes at the Section 7A individual tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, and earned trips to the state tournament this weekend.

The five state representatives all hail from Blackduck: Eli Sharbono (113 pounds), Trevor Janssen (126), Christian Pater (132), Trenten Juelson (152) and Mason Smid (182).

Sharbono won by a 7-5 decision over Jayce Ross of Deer River to take the 113 title.

At 126, Janssen won a 19-5 major decision over John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton to earn first place.

Pater defeated Marshall Michienzi of Deer River for the championship with a 12-8 decision at 132.

At 152, Juelson won the title with a 7-6 decision over Bradley Bernu of the Mille Lacs Raiders.

Smid secured the section title at 182 by pinning Austin Wensmann of Royalton-Upsala in 1:22.

The Class A individual state tournament begins Friday, Feb. 28, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.