WILLMAR -- Six Bemidji High School wrestlers qualified to compete in the Class 3A individual state tournament after their performances Saturday at the Section 8-3A individual tournament in Willmar.

Seth Newby (138 pounds), Thade Osborn (145), Colton Hinrichs (160), Darren Roth (152), Clay Olsen (182) and Chase Smith (285) each qualified for state by finishing second or higher in their respective weight classes. They’ll join the rest of the Lumberjacks, who had already qualified for the Class 3A team state tournament by claiming the section title last weekend.

Newby rolled through the 138-pound bracket to come out on top, winning the first-place match by pin in 1:44 over Brainerd’s Atlie Danielson.

The other five state qualifiers each finished second in their weight class to secure their spot in St. Paul. Osborn, Hinrichs and Smith each won by no contest in their second-place matches, while Olsen won by pin in 2:18 over Moorhead’s Hayden Netland and Roth won by major decision 15-7 over Little Falls’ Simon Pantzke.

Bemidji will first compete in the Class 3A team state tournament beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, with the individual tournament running from Friday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, Feb. 29. The Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul will host both tournaments.