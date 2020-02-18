BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team found it will go into next week’s Class 3A team state tournament unseeded when the bracket was announced Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks will face No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville in the quarterfinals when the tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Shakopee earned the top seed and will meet unseeded Hastings. The other quarterfinal matchups feature No. 3 Stillwater clashing with Waconia and No. 4 Owatonna squaring off with No. 5 Forest Lake.

Bemidji will next compete at the Section 8-3A individual tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Willmar, as the Jacks hope to send wrestlers to state as individuals. The Class 3A individual state tournament is set for Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center.