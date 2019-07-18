BEMIDJI -- A schedule change has shifted the road to a Section 8-3A Tournament repeat for the Bemidji High School wrestling team.

The Lumberjacks, originally set to host Sauk Rapids-Rice in the first round of the section tourney on Wednesday, will instead join the rest of the field in Sauk Rapids for the entire tournament on Friday, Feb. 14.

The top four seeds in the section were all scheduled to host on Wednesday, but Moorhead canceled school due to weather, resulting in the switch.

Second-seeded BHS will now face the No. 7 Storm in Sauk Rapids on Friday, while No. 3 Brainerd and No. 6 Little Falls square off in the first round. On the other half of the bracket, No. 1 seed Willmar gets the winner of No. 8 Moorhead and No. 9 Buffalo, and No. 4 St. Cloud Tech will meet No. 5 Sartell-St. Stephen.

An updated schedule for Friday has not yet been announced.

The Section 8-3A individual tournament is still scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Willmar.