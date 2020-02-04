BEMIDJI -- Friday night went down to the wire for the Bemidji High School wrestling team, but the Lumberjacks couldn’t quite close the regular season on a high note.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie, who defeated the Bemidji Blue lineup 66-17 in the triangular’s opener, survived 31-29 in the nightcap against the Bemidji White lineup at the BHS Gymnasium.

“We made some mistakes tonight,” Lumberjacks head coach Rance Bahr said. “We didn’t capitalize on a lot of opportunities that we had, and unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong end of it.”

Cale Newby claimed the first Bemidji victory in the opening match, cruising to a 16-0 technical fall at 132 pounds. Rylee Roybal won by a second-period fall at 138 and Ben Sorenson took the heavyweight bout with a pin within 2:45 as part of the ultimate loss.

“It was a good opportunity to get all of our kids a varsity match,” Bahr said. “Some of the younger kids, kids who are stuck behind really good varsity wrestlers, got out there and saw what it’s like to wrestle in front of everyone on the mat.

“Obviously it didn’t turn out the way we would have liked it to, but I thought everyone wrestled well and put forth a good effort. They probably walked away from that knowing there are some things to work on.”

The program’s household names filled up the lineup for the finale. However, the Raiders opened the match with an 18-point head start thanks to four decision wins and a pin.

“I felt like we had seven different matches there where we had an opportunity to win that dual, whether it be not giving up a pin when we’re ahead or winning a one-point match,” Bahr said. “We lost three one-point matches and lost one match where we were ahead for 5 minutes, 59 seconds.”

Darren Roth started a rally, though, finishing a demanding marathon at 138 with a pin in the final four seconds. Seth Newby followed suit, needing just 22 ticks for the second consecutive win by fall.

Thade Osborn (152 pounds) and Darren Roth (160) both posted major-decision victories, and Roth’s gave BHS its first lead at 20-18. Colton Hinrichs contributed next, taking a 12-6 decision for a 23-18 edge.

Although BHVPP assumed a 24-23 lead with Gideon Ervasti’s 182-pound pin, Justin Nelson gave the Jacks a chance when he avoided a late pin at 195 and handed off a 27-23 deficit to Caleb Bahr at 220.

Bahr did what he needed to -- a win by fall in 2:22 -- but Bemidji’s 31-29 lead was still in danger entering the heavyweight bout.

Craig Orlando, the No. 1 ranked heavyweight wrestler in Class A, had his way against Chase Smith, the No. 2 heavyweight wrestler in Class 3-A. When the final horn sounded, Orlando won a 10-1 major decision to swing the score 31-29 in the Raiders’ favor.

“We knew it would be a tough chore at heavyweight with the kid they have there,” coach Bahr said. “We were hoping to have it sewn up by then, and it didn’t quite work out.”

The Jacks will turn their focus to the Section 8-3A Tournament, hosting Sauk Rapids-Rice in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, inside the BHS Gymnasium.

“We learned a lesson tonight that, at any point in time, anyone in the lineup can be the reason we win a dual,” coach Bahr said. “We’re not going to hang our heads on this. I thought we wrestled well overall. We used it as a learning experience and a tool. We’ll move forward to Wednesday night and hope things go well there. Hopefully we’re wrestling on Friday.”





Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 66, Bemidji Blue 17

106: Bennet Arceneau (BHVP), win by forfeit

113: David Revering (BHVP) over Bo Hofstad, Fall 2:24

120: Deagen Captain (BHVP) over JD Kondos, Fall 2:46

126: Reese Thompson (BHVP) over Jack Solum, Fall 1:43

132: Cale Newby (BHS) over Jason Koehn, TF 16-0

138: Rilee Roybal (BHS) over Matt Mensinger, Fall 3:33

145: Jason Koehn (BHVP) over Haaken Vaughn, Fall 3:37

152: Brock Peterson (BHVP) over Hoyt Solum, Fall 3:01

160: Mason Schroeder (BHVP) over Aidan Helwig, Fall 3:27

170: Hunter Dean (BHVP) over Barrick Nelson, Fall 3:32

182: Gideon Ervasti (BHVP) over Dylan Cleveland, Fall 1:32

195: Tyler Eggert (BHVP) over Thomas Paquette, Fall 2:45

220: Jaden Finck (BHVP) over Jared Frenzel, Fall 4:19

285: Ben Sorenson (BHS) over Hunter Strom, Fall 2:45





Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale-Parkers Prairie 31, Bemidji White 29

106: David Revering (BHVP) over Brody Castonguay, Dec 6-2

113: Bennet Arceneau (BHVP) over Hunter Heim, Dec 7-6

120: Deagen Captain (BHVP) over Coy Olsen, Dec 6-5

126: Reese Thompson (BHVP) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 3:23

132: Justin Koehn (BHVP) over Logan Willard, Dec 5-4

138: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Jason Koehn, Fall 5:56

145: Seth Newby (BHS) over Abby Ervasti, Fall 0:22

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Brock Peterson, MD 13-5

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Mason Schroeder, MD 11-3

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Hunter Dean, Dec 12-6

182: Gideon Ervasti (BHVP) over Clay Olsen, Fall 3:12

195: Jaden Finck (BHVP) over Justin Nelson, Dec 6-4

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Tyler Eggert, Fall 2:22

285: Craig Orlando (BHVP) over Chase Smith, MD 10-1