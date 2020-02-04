BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team received the No. 2 seed when seedings for the Section 8-3A Team Tournament were announced Wednesday.

The Lumberjacks will host No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice in the section quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the BHS Gymnasium. BHS took down the Storm 59-16 in a dual in Little Falls on Jan. 3.

The tournament quarterfinals will be held at the top four highest seeds Feb. 12. The semifinals and championship will take place Friday, Feb. 14, in Sauk Rapids.

Willmar garnered the No. 1 seed for the tournament and will host the winner of No. 8 Moorhead and No. 9 Buffalo in the quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal matchup pair No. 3 Brainerd and No. 6 Little Falls, as well as No. 4 St. Cloud Tech and No. 5 Sartell.

Bemidji is in the midst of a 24-5 season, most recently sweeping three teams at a quadrangular in St. Cloud Tech last Friday before capturing first place at the Northwest Tournament in Fertile on Saturday.

Head coach Rance Bahr reached a career milestone when he won his 200th career dual during the Jacks’ win against St. Cloud Tech.

Before the postseason begins, BHS will host Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie on Senior Night Friday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. inside the BHS Gymnasium. A Bemidji Blue team will grapple with BHVPP at 5 p.m. before a Bemidji White team will wrestle the Raiders at 7 p.m.