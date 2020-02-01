FERTILE -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team captured first place at the 2020 Northwest Tournament in Fertile on Saturday. The Lumberjacks (176 points) bested a 12-team field, edging Valley City (172) by four points for the tournament title.

Four BHS wrestlers rolled through their respective weight-class brackets to take home championships: Darren Roth (152), Clay Olsen (182), Caleb Bahr (220) and Chase Smith (285).

In their first-place matches, Roth won 8-7 by tiebreaker over Pelican Rapids’s Matthew Ziebell; Olsen prevailed 9-2 over Fertile-Beltrami’s Gabe Horgeshimer; Bahr claimed a 9-0 major decision over United Clay Becker’s Wyatt Dunham; and Smith pinned Red Lake County Central’s George Duden in 1:33.

Other Lumberjacks to claim top-three finishes were Seth Newby (second at 138), Dane Jorgensen (second at 145) and Hoyt Solum (third at 160).

Bemidji will return home to the BHS Gymnasium for its final regular-season meet, a triangular against Bertha-Hewitt and Crookston at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

Team Results

1-Bemidji 176, 2-Valley City 172, 3-Thief River Falls 162, 4-Deer River 141.5, 5-Crookston 98, 6-Pelican Rapids 93.5, 7-Fertile-Beltrami 88.5, 8-United Clay Becker 67.5, 9-Red Lake County Central 56.5, 10-All Saints Home School 24, 11-Grafton 16, 12-Roseau 7.